OMRON Healthcare's Smart Devices Help Detect Early Heart Failure Risks In Over 33% Of Study Participants

KYOTO, Japan, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health products, has successfully concluded a three-month study demonstrating how remotely monitored vital signs can facilitate early medical intervention in patients with heart failure.

Conducted in collaboration with Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, with support from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the study examined how real-time sharing of patient data, including blood pressure, body weight, and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, can detect early signs of heart failure.

During the study, patients recorded daily measurements at home using OMRON's smart health devices and the OMRON connect mobile app. This data was automatically shared with certified cardiovascular nurses and heart failure care experts who monitored the changes remotely. In cases where potential indicators of heart failure were observed, patients were contacted directly and referred for clinical evaluation.

Early detection is crucial for patients with heart failure, and this study saw warning signs detected in some 33% of participants (7 out of 21 patients), thereby enabling early intervention and treatment. By preempting the development of potentially severe or life-threatening symptoms, this approach can not only ease the burden on healthcare resources, but also bring clear benefits in reducing medical costs for patients.

Ultimately, over 90% of participants continued their daily health measurements for three months, with 86% reporting high satisfaction with the integration of home-based data into their personal health journey.

Such a system represents a significant advance on the standard approach in Japan, where patients self-report their symptoms via handwritten journals, which are only reviewed retrospectively during outpatient visits. With such appointments typically taking place every two to three months, there is a risk that conditions may worsen between visits, negating the opportunity for timely intervention.

"By combining home-monitored data with a proactive follow-up from clinical staff, this study demonstrated a working model that improves patient outcomes and reduces the risk of heart failure complications," said Professor Kiyoshi Matoba, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine. "As we look to scale this model in Japan, we'll continue refining its operations and validating its wider clinical and operational potential."

Participants in the study utilized two key devices from OMRON Healthcare: OMRON Complete (HCR-7800T), Japan's first upper-arm blood pressure monitor with integrated ECG functionality for home use, and Karada Scan (HN-300T2) body composition monitor. Both devices can automatically sync with the OMRON connect app, allowing users to track their vital signs daily and share the data seamlessly with healthcare providers.

The built-in ECG monitor also alerts users to signs of potential atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common type of arrhythmia whose impacts can include symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, and fatigue, as well as clot formation in the atria and even strokes. However, because around 40% of individuals with AFib display no overt symptoms besides intermittent palpitations known as paroxysmal AFib, the condition can be difficult to detect with standard ECG tests during routine check-ups. Because patients with high blood-pressure and hypertension are at greater risk of developing AFib, regular self-monitoring and analysis via OMRON Healthcare's unique Intellisense AFib technology is a valuable means of screening for undiagnosed symptoms.

This is all part of Going for ZERO, OMRON Healthcare's vision to eliminate cardiovascular events by promoting ECG recording and blood pressure monitoring at home. Moving forward, OMRON Healthcare will continue to develop easy-to-use devices and services that enable anyone to monitor their heart health at home, while also maintaining its active engagement in academic initiatives in collaboration with healthcare professionals and researchers, contributing to healthier and more fulfilling lives for people around the world.

The full study results will be presented at the 29th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Heart Failure Society, scheduled for October 10-12, 2025.

About Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine

Founded in 1872, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine (KPUM) is one of the oldest medical universities in Japan. Originally established as a hospital through public donations with the aim of providing Western medicine, KPUM later evolved into a university dedicated to training physicians and advancing medical science. Guided by its founding spirit, "Bringing world-class medicine to the local community," KPUM spearheads innovative research and medical initiatives that contribute to public health and the development of the next generation of medical professionals.

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision "Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society," the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases, and restrictions due to chronic pain.

With well over 350 million units sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has striven to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, providing products and services in over 130 countries.

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

