Royal Ballet School Celebrates Record Achievements At 2025 Graduation Ceremony

LONDON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Ballet School marked a milestone achievement with its 2025 graduation ceremony, celebrating 24 Pre-professional students who secured contracts with leading ballet companies worldwide. The ceremony followed the graduates' final performance at the Royal Opera House on July 12, demonstrating exceptional artistry and technical mastery.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Linden Studio Theatre in Covent Garden, where family, friends, and faculty gathered to honor the students' remarkable accomplishments. Artistic Director Iain Mackay presided over his first graduating cohort since taking leadership of the School.

Dame Darcey Bussell DBE, former Royal Ballet Principal and School alumna, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the graduates' role as artists in an increasingly digital world. "Dance is about emotional connection and storytelling through movement, not just flashy moves and social media show reels," she told the Class of 2025.

Outstanding Employment Outcomes

The 2025 graduates achieved remarkable employment success, with six students joining The Royal Ballet's Aud Jebsen Young Dancers Programme and one securing a position with Birmingham Royal Ballet/BRB2. Additional graduates will join prestigious international companies including American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, The Australian Ballet, Boston Ballet II, Leipzig Ballet Junior Company, and National Ballet of Canada RBC Apprentice Programme.

Notable placements include: Aurora Chinchilla Matteo Curley-Bynoe and Ptolemy Gidney to American Ballet Theatre Studio Company LilySophia Dashwood to The Australian Ballet Axel Mero to Bayerisches Staatsballet Edoardo Russo to Stuttgart Ballet Pietro Zironi to Royal Swedish Ballet Junior Company

Academic Excellence

Academic achievement reached unprecedented levels, with 100% of graduates earning distinction on their Foundation Degree in Classical Ballet and Dance Performance. Academic and Pastoral Principal David Gajadharsingh announced that one dissertation received the highest mark in the School's history.

Prestigious Awards Presented

Several awards recognized exceptional achievement: London Ballet Circle Dame Ninette Awards (most outstanding graduates): Aurora Chinchilla and Ptolemy Gidney Dame Monica Mason Award (new in 2025, most improved students): Amos Child and Yuki Nagayasu Ashton Award (embodying Ashton choreography style): Shani Moran-Simmonds David Norman Award (exceptional leadership): Axel Mero Captain and Mrs John Moore Awards for dissertation excellence: LilySophia Dashwood (Contextual dance studies), Krista Vaitkeviciute (Science related to dance), Sean Manzano Anderson (Wider focus study)

Performance Excellence

The graduates' final performance at the Royal Opera House showcased their mastery of classical and contemporary repertoire. The program featured Marius Petipa's Aurora's Wedding, Frederick Ashton's Les Patineurs, and contemporary works, culminating in the traditional Grand Défilé featuring every School student.

"It was, quite simply, the best RBS performance I have seen in years," noted dance critic review from Bachtrack ( ).

Chair Natasha Kaplinsky praised the graduating class for "their contributions to the School" and their preparation for professional careers. Students LilySophia Dashwood and Axel Mero represented their cohort, expressing gratitude to faculty, healthcare teams, and families.

About The Royal Ballet School

Founded in 1926 by Dame Ninette de Valois, The Royal Ballet School maintains its position as one of the world's premier classical ballet training institutions. The School operates from two locations: White Lodge in Richmond Park for students aged 11-16, and Upper School in Covent Garden for students aged 16-19.

Approximately 88% of students receive financial assistance, ensuring access based solely on artistic talent and potential rather than economic circumstances. The School's eight-year carefully structured program combines intensive dance training with comprehensive academic education.

The School's graduates regularly join The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and international companies worldwide. Notable alumni include Dame Margot Fonteyn, Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Dame Darcey Bussell, Lauren Cuthbertson, and Francesca Hayward.

Contact Information: The Royal Ballet School 46 Floral Street, Covent Garden London, WC2E 9DA, UK Phone: +44 (0)20 7836 8899 Email: [email protected]

