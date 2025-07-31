Omar Zizi Joins Al Tamimi & Company As Partner In Morocco

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Casablanca, Morocco- Al Tamimi & Company, the leading full-service legal firm in the Middle East, is pleased to announce the addition of Omar Zizi as Partner in Casablanca, marking a significant step in the firm's renewed presence in Morocco.

This strategic combination reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier legal services across North Africa. Omar's appointment, along with his team, enhances Al Tamimi & Company's regional capabilities and underscores its long-term investment in Morocco as a key jurisdiction for cross-border activity and economic growth.

“Omar's deep legal expertise and understanding of the Moroccan market will be instrumental as we reaffirm our presence in Casablanca,” said Essam Al Tamimi, the Chairman.“This move represents a new chapter in our growth story and reflects our belief in Morocco's strategic importance to the region.”

Omar Zizi brings extensive experience in advising on complex legal matters, with particular focus on banking, industry, and regulatory matters. His addition to the firm supports Al Tamimi & Company's objective to be the legal partner of choice for local and international clients operating in Morocco and beyond.

“I am honored to join Al Tamimi & Company and be part of its next chapter in Morocco,” said Omar Zizi.“Together, we are well positioned to provide clients with trusted, commercially focused legal support across borders and sectors.”

Jody Waugh, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, commented on the appointment:“Omar's joining marks an exciting step forward for our firm in North Africa. His reputation and insight into the Moroccan legal landscape make him a natural fit for Al Tamimi & Company, and his leadership will be key as we continue to grow our presence in this important market.”

The integration strengthens the firm's footprint across 10 jurisdictions and reinforces its vision of being the benchmark for legal excellence across the Middle East and North Africa.

About Al Tamimi and Company

Al Tamimi and Company is the leading full-service law firm in the UAE and MENA region, with 17 offices across 10 countries. Since 1989, we have delivered innovative, cost-effective legal solutions to address complex business challenges.

Our team of 580+ legal professionals combines deep expertise with practical insights, offering commercially focused advice that drives client success. With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, we foster a dynamic environment that attracts top talent and empowers us to deliver outstanding results across industries.

