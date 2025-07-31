EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

SURTECO GROUP SE: Sales development continues subdued in line with expectations; forecast is confirmed

31.07.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE: Sales development continues subdued in line with expectations; forecast is confirmed Sales at € 436.3 million are 3% below previous year Adjusted EBITDA at € 50.6 million after € 57.0 million in the previous year Buttenwiesen, 31 July 2025 – In the first half year of 2025, sales of the SURTECO Group came down by -3 % to € 436.3 million compared with the year-earlier value of € 447.6 million owing to sustained weak demand and the decision taken in March 2025 to discontinue the business with impregnates. On the earnings side, an unfavourable mix of product and batch size coupled with a shortfall in sales volume resulted in an 11 % fall in adjusted earnings before financial result, income tax and depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) to € 50.6 million (2024: € 57.0 million). The reported EBITDA – not including adjustment for extraordinary income, transaction costs, consultancy costs, write-downs for material inventories arising from the discontinuation of the business with impregnates, and provisions for personnel measures – dropped by -23 % to € 43.3 million after € 56.4 million in the previous year. Driven by negative exchange-rate effects arising from intercompany loans in the order of € -7.3 million, the consolidated net loss in the first half year of 2025 amounted to € -5.5 million after a consolidated net profit of € 13.8 million was posted in the previous year. As a consequence, the earnings per share amounted to € -0.35 after € 0.89 in the first half year of 2024. Subdued demand was anticipated for the business year 2025. The company confirms the forecast of Group sales in the range between € 850 million and € 900 million and adjusted EBITDA in the bandwidth of € 85 million to € 105 million. However, against the background of the current macroeconomic situation, sales are likely to be situated at the lower end of the range put forward in this forecast. “In line with our expectations, the economic framework conditions are continuing to be difficult. As a result of this, it is all the more important to continue our strategy of optimizing our cost structure, expanding our business outside Europe and achieving synergies within the Group,” commented Wolfgang Moyses, the Chairman of the Management Board of SURTECO GROUP SE. You will find the report on the first half of 2025 and other information about SURTECO GROUP SE on the Internet at . Contact: SURTECO GROUP SE

Martin Miller

Investor Relations

T: +49 8274 9988-508



...



Profile of SURTECO SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, impregnated materials, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 26 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 857 million. 19 % of these sales are in Germany, 37 % in European countries outside Germany and a further 44 % in America, Asia and Australia. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design. More information on the company is available at: The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments. Important indicators of SURTECO GROUP SE (in € million) 1-HY 2024 1-HY 2025 Variation Consolidated sales 447.6 436.3 -3 - of which Surfaces 141.5 137.3 -3 - of which Edgebands 77.0 72.0 -6 - of which Profiles 67.6 69.6 +3 -of which North America 137.1 135.1 -1 -of which Asia / Pacific 24.3 22.2 -8 EBITDA adjusted1 57.0 50.6 -11 - of which Surfaces 15.9 12.0 -22 - of which Edgebands 14.7 11.0 -25 - of which Profiles 9.2 9.1 -1 -of which North America 18.0 18.0 - -of which Asia / Pacific 3.7 3.1 -16 EBT 19.5 -0.2 -101 Consolidated net profit / loss 13.8 -5.5 -140 Earnings per share in € 2 0.89 -0.35 -140 Adjusted for extraordinary income, transaction costs, consultancy costs, write-downs for material inventories from the discontinuation business with impregnates and provisions for personnel measures Based on a number of shares amounting to 15,505,731

31.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SURTECO GROUP SE Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2 86647 Buttenwiesen Germany Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005176903 WKN: 517 690 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2176740

End of News EQS News Service