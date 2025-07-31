EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Elmos Semiconductor SE reports encouraging sales growth in the second quarter of 2025

Elmos Semiconductor SE reports encouraging sales growth in the second quarter of 2025 Sales in Q2 reach 145.7 million Euro – an increase of +14.8% versus the previous quarter and +2.6% versus the previous year – sales guidance 2025 confirmed despite negative exchange rate effects Leverkusen, July 31, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) performed very well in the second quarter of 2025 in a challenging environment and recorded strong growth momentum. At 145.7 million Euro, Group sales in the second quarter were 2.6% above the previous year's figure (Q2 2024: 142.0 million Euro) and exceeded the previous quarter by strong 14.8% despite negative exchange rate effects (Q1 2025: 126.9 million Euro). In particular, high demand from China for Elmos' latest generation of ICs and a gradual easing of inventory adjustments contributed to this positive sales development. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 30.1 million Euro in the second quarter (Q2 2024: 35.9 million Euro) and, as expected, were primarily influenced by extraordinary costs in relation to the SAP transformation, higher material costs and exchange rate effects. The EBIT margin was 20.6% (Q2 2024: 25.3%). In the second quarter, capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets less capitalized development expenses totaled 4.6 million Euro or 3.2% of sales (Q2 2024: 14.4 million Euro or 10.1% of sales). Working capital was higher at the end of the quarter due to the SAP transition, which had a negative impact on cash flow. Accordingly, adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter was 0.5 million Euro (Q2 2024: 1.7 million Euro), while 22.0 million Euro was achieved for the first half of the year. “Thanks to our innovative product portfolio, we achieved significant double-digit growth in the second quarter. Our customers are increasingly returning to normal order levels and inventory adjustments are noticeably decreasing. Nevertheless, visibility remains low and the economic and geopolitical environment remains volatile,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.“Earnings and cash flow in the second quarter were particularly influenced by the complex transformation to SAP S/4HANA. In addition, we are working with a strong focus to expand our local presence in China,” continues Dr. Arne Schneider. The full-year guidance from February 2025 has been updated with regard to the exchange rate, and the underlying exchange rate has been adjusted from 1.05 EUR/USD to 1.15 EUR/USD. For the fiscal year 2025, Elmos still expects sales of 580 million Euro ± 30 million Euro despite an implied negative exchange rate effect of around 25 million Euro. The company continues to expect an EBIT margin of 23% ± 3 percentage points of sales, with the lower half of the guidance range currently appearing more likely, particularly due to one-time effects. Elmos continues to forecast capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets less capitalized development expenses of around 7% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2025, Elmos expects a positive adjusted free cash flow of 7% ± 2 percentage points of sales and thus significantly above the level of the prior year (2024: 0.9% of sales). Overview of the financial figures

Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated): Q2/25 Q2/24 Diff. H1/25 H1/24 Diff. Sales 145.7 142.0 2.6% 272.6 278.8 -2.2% Gross profit 60.0 64.2 -6.6% 115.0 126.8 -9.3% Gross margin in % 41.2% 45.2% 42.2% 45.5% Research and development 17.2 16.9 1.3% 34.7 33.1 5.0% Operating Income 29.7 35.0 -15.1% 53.5 66.1 -19.1% EBIT 30.1 35.9 -16.3% 55.7 69.7 -20.1% EBIT margin in % 20.6% 25.3% 20.4% 25.0% Consolidated net income

after non-controlling interests

27.6

24.3

13.6%

46.1

48.9

-5.6% Earnings per share (Euro) 1.61 1.42 13.4% 2.69 2.85 -5.7% Capital expenditures 4.6 14.4 -67.9% 18.1 34.6 -47.8% Capital expenditures in % 3.2% 10.1% 6.6% 12.4% Adjusted free cash flow 0.5 1.7 -71.4% 22.0 -47.2 n/a Definitions of selected financial indicators

- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses

- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including payments from changes in the scope of consolidation)

- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2024 at Interim report H1 2025

Further information on the second quarter 2025 and the first half-year 2025 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the interim report for the first half-year 2025. This report is available at . Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on July 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website. Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: ... About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles. Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

