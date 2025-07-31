Elmos Semiconductor SE Reports Encouraging Sales Growth In The Second Quarter Of 2025
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Elmos Semiconductor SE reports encouraging sales growth in the second quarter of 2025
Sales in Q2 reach 145.7 million Euro – an increase of +14.8% versus the previous quarter and +2.6% versus the previous year – sales guidance 2025 confirmed despite negative exchange rate effects
Leverkusen, July 31, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) performed very well in the second quarter of 2025 in a challenging environment and recorded strong growth momentum. At 145.7 million Euro, Group sales in the second quarter were 2.6% above the previous year's figure (Q2 2024: 142.0 million Euro) and exceeded the previous quarter by strong 14.8% despite negative exchange rate effects (Q1 2025: 126.9 million Euro). In particular, high demand from China for Elmos' latest generation of ICs and a gradual easing of inventory adjustments contributed to this positive sales development. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 30.1 million Euro in the second quarter (Q2 2024: 35.9 million Euro) and, as expected, were primarily influenced by extraordinary costs in relation to the SAP transformation, higher material costs and exchange rate effects. The EBIT margin was 20.6% (Q2 2024: 25.3%). In the second quarter, capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets less capitalized development expenses totaled 4.6 million Euro or 3.2% of sales (Q2 2024: 14.4 million Euro or 10.1% of sales). Working capital was higher at the end of the quarter due to the SAP transition, which had a negative impact on cash flow. Accordingly, adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter was 0.5 million Euro (Q2 2024: 1.7 million Euro), while 22.0 million Euro was achieved for the first half of the year.
“Thanks to our innovative product portfolio, we achieved significant double-digit growth in the second quarter. Our customers are increasingly returning to normal order levels and inventory adjustments are noticeably decreasing. Nevertheless, visibility remains low and the economic and geopolitical environment remains volatile,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.“Earnings and cash flow in the second quarter were particularly influenced by the complex transformation to SAP S/4HANA. In addition, we are working with a strong focus to expand our local presence in China,” continues Dr. Arne Schneider.
The full-year guidance from February 2025 has been updated with regard to the exchange rate, and the underlying exchange rate has been adjusted from 1.05 EUR/USD to 1.15 EUR/USD. For the fiscal year 2025, Elmos still expects sales of 580 million Euro ± 30 million Euro despite an implied negative exchange rate effect of around 25 million Euro. The company continues to expect an EBIT margin of 23% ± 3 percentage points of sales, with the lower half of the guidance range currently appearing more likely, particularly due to one-time effects. Elmos continues to forecast capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets less capitalized development expenses of around 7% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2025, Elmos expects a positive adjusted free cash flow of 7% ± 2 percentage points of sales and thus significantly above the level of the prior year (2024: 0.9% of sales).
Overview of the financial figures
Definitions of selected financial indicators
Interim report H1 2025
Contact
About Elmos
Note
