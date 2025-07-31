Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2025

31-Jul-2025 / 07:59 CET/CEST



Aperam published its Half-Year Report 2025

Luxembourg July 31, 2025 (8:00 CET) - Aperam released its 2025 Half-Year Report along with its Q2 earnings report on July 31, 2025, following its usual practice. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( ) and is available on under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations” >“Annual Reports" (Link ).

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteelTM certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at .

Contact



Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover ...

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: ...



Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

