Cherry SE publishes additional preliminary figures for the first half of 2025

Munich, 31 July 2025 – Cherry SE today announced additional preliminary Group figures for the first half of 2025. As previously communicated on 18 July, consolidated revenues amounted to EUR 46.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 61.6 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -5.0% (H1 2024: 4.0%). Through strict inventory management, stock levels were significantly reduced from their peak in summer 2023 (EUR 82 million) to EUR 43.1 million as of 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR 53.7 million). “These half-year results reflect our operational discipline and the progress we've made in strengthening our financial position,” said Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE.“The consistent reduction of our inventory has played a key role in improving our liquidity. This is an important step toward increasing our efficiency and establishing a solid foundation for our future development. Macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions remain highly challenging. We are therefore steering the company with a firm and focused hand.” Cherry SE generated Group revenues of EUR 46.0 million in the first half of 2025. The decline compared to the prior-year period (H1 2024: EUR 61.6 million) is primarily attributable to the deliberate reduction of shipments to retail partners in the Peripherals Europe segment. Additionally, continued subdued demand in component manufacturing and underwhelming business performance at CHERRY Americas contributed to the decrease in revenue. The adjusted EBITDA margin of -5.0% (H1 2024: 4.0%) is a short-term and expected consequence of these strategic adjustments, which are aimed at strengthening the company over the long term. As of 30 June 2025, Cherry SE reported cash and cash equivalents of EUR 7.9 million (31 December 2024: EUR 16.4 million). Revenue performance across the individual business segments reflects both strategic priorities and current market conditions: In the Gaming & Office Peripherals segment, revenues totaled EUR 33.6 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: EUR 41.7 million). Despite this targeted reduction, direct sales to end customers increased by 72% year-over-year. The Digital Health & Solutions segment generated revenues of EUR 10.0 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: EUR 16.2 million). While this segment still recorded a year-on-year decline, it increasingly benefited, particularly in the terminal business, from the statutory requirement introduced mid-year mandating that healthcare and caregiving professions be connected to the telematics infrastructure. The Components segment reported revenues of EUR 2.4 million (H1 2024: EUR 3.6 million), with continued weak demand having a sustained negative impact on revenue performance. A detailed breakdown of key preliminary figures for the second quarter and first half of the year is available on the company's website at #presentations-webcasts . The full report for the first half of 2025 will be published as scheduled on 14 August 2025. About Cherry SE Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs. CHERRY's operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei). For more information, visit: Contact Cherry SE

