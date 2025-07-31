O`KEY GROUP REPORTS NET RETAIL REVENUE FOR Q2 2025

O`KEY Group S.A. (MOEX, AIX: OKEY, the“Group” or the“Company”), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has announced its unaudited operating results for the second quarter (Q2) and the six months (6M) of 2025.
Q2 2025 operating highlights
6M 2025 operating highlights
Key events in 6M 2025 and after the reporting date
Group operating review
Group Net Retail Revenue in Q2 and 6M 2025
Group Net Retail Revenue Dynamics in Q2 and 6M 2025
Group LFL Net Retail Revenue Dynamics in Q2 and 6M 2025
Note: Q2 2025 LFL metrics are calculated based on 77 O`KEY and 216 DA! stores.
In Q2 2025, Group net retail revenue increased by 4.9% YoY to RUB 54,887 mln. This growth was due to higher LFL revenue from both retail chains and the expansion of the Group's discounters.
Over 6M 2025, Group net retail revenue increased by 3.8% YoY (4.3% YoY net of the leap-year effect, i.e. excluding the results of the additional day of 29 February 2024 for comparison purposes), reaching RUB 108,506 mln.
O`KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue grew by 1.0% YoY to RUB 34,224 mln in Q2 2025, driven by corresponding LFL revenue growth. In 6M 2025, O`KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue remained flat YoY (up 0.5% YoY net of the leap-year effect) at RUB 69,388 mln.
In Q2 2025, DA! discounters' net retail revenue rose by 12.2% YoY to RUB 20,663 mln, driven by 9.9% LFL revenue growth and new store additions. For 6M 2025, DA! discounters' net retail revenue grew by 11.2% YoY (11.7% YoY net of the leap-year effect) to RUB 39,118 mln.
DA! discounters' share of Group net retail revenue grew to 37.6% in Q2 2025 and 36.1% in 6M 2025.
Group Stores and Selling Space in 6M 2025
In Q2 2025, the Group opened four and closed one DA! discounter and, as of 30 June 2025, operated 77 O`KEY hypermarkets and 226 DA! discounters with a total selling space of 664,817 sq m.
ABOUT O`KEY GROUP
O`KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O`KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.
As of 30 June 2025, the Group operated 303 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 226 discounters) with a total selling space of 664,817 sq m. O`KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in O`KEY hypermarkets across the regions of O`KEY presence. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia – three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg – and employs over 19,000 people.
In 2024, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 219.4 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 20.5 bn.
The O`KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd, 49.11%; GSU Ltd, 34.14%; free-float and other holders, 16.75%.
