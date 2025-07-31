Cloud Study: ISG Singles Out Q.Beyond As“Leader” In Three Business Fields
|
EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Study
Cloud study: ISG singles out q.beyond as“Leader” in three business fields
Cologne, 31 July 2025 – In“ISG Provider LensTM Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services 2025”, the latest comparison of providers, q.beyond AG has been conferred“Leader” status for the first time in no fewer than three sub-markets. The Information Services Group (ISG) has again classified q.beyond AG as a leading provider in the“Managed Services for Midmarket” and“Managed Hosting for Midmarket” segments, as well as for the first time in the“Colocation Services for Midmarket” segment. In a further sub-market,“AI Ready Infrastructure Consulting”, ISG has ranked q.beyond AG as a“Contender”.
ISG is a leading global market research and consulting company in the technology segment. Its latest study compares the services offered by 101 IT service providers in the German market.
Maximum security based on German standards
In the“Managed Hosting for Midmarket” segment, ISG chiefly highlights q.beyond's long-standing experience with outsourcing critical systems and as an appreciated hosting partner for midmarket companies. Alongside its cloud expertise, the IT service provider accorded particular value to technological developments relevant to medium-sized corporate customers.
“With its visionary strategy, q.beyond secures sustainable technological advances for its customers and enables them to permanently uphold their competitiveness”. Those are the words used by Ulrich Meister, author of the ISG study, to describe q.beyond's strengths. The company stood out on account of its customised solutions and the maximum security it offered in accordance with German standards.
Long-standing managed services partner in numerous sectors
In the“Managed Services for Midmarket” market segment, ISG saw q.beyond as benefiting from factors including its service expertise and innovative solutions in a variety of sectors.“q's range of services convinces thanks to its individually adapted cloud solutions and professional project implementation”, remarks ISG analyst Ulrich Meister. According to the study, q.beyond's greatest strengths were to be found in its structured consulting approach, high degree of modularity, and individual hybrid cloud services.
Well networked with the whole of Europe
q has also been listed for the first time among the leading providers in Germany in the“Colocation Services for Midmarket” market segment. According to ISG, factors boosting the company's score in this area related above all to its broad portfolio of services. When needed, q.beyond can supplement its two high-availability data centres in Hamburg with two additional centres in Frankfurt am Main and Ulm. These data centres were also connected to other data centres and partners via a carrier network or internet exchange. In addition, links to other European countries were also possible via 600 peering points.
“Geo-redundancy further enhances the high availability of q.beyond's data centres”, according to the ISG study.“Not only that, disaster recovery scenarios can also be established to ensure the utmost failsafe performance.” This also supported customers above all in boosting their IT sovereignty.
Growing demand for data sovereignty
“Demand for sovereign IT solutions is currently rising significantly”, comments Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG.“The new ISG study underlines that we have the necessary infrastructure and suitable services to meet this demand and that we are also one of the leading providers. We offer our customers the right mix: We enable them on the one hand to set up their hybrid and multi-cloud scenarios and on the other hand to meet their requirements in terms of compliance and sovereignty”.
The“ISG Provider LensTM Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services 2025” study can be downloaded at q.beyond:
31.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment