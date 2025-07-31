Clientshare Launches CX Maturity Assessment Backed By Industry Data And New NPS Benchmarks

Clientshare's CX Maturity Assessment

Clientshare, the company behind the world's leading Business Reviews platform, Pulse, has launched a new CX Maturity Assessment.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clientshare, the company behind the world's leading Business Reviews platform, Pulse, has today launched its new CX Maturity Assessment – a diagnostic tool designed to evaluate how well a supplier's Business Review process and wider customer experience (CX) strategy are performing.

The tool has already been adopted by leading B2B suppliers across Facilities Management, Logistics and BPO, whose anonymised results have helped shape the industry benchmarks now used in the assessment. By opening it up to the wider market, Clientshare is giving any B2B enterprise supplier the opportunity to see how their CX performance compares to their competitors and contemporaries, as well as receive practical guidance on how to improve.

Alongside the assessment, Clientshare is also releasing a new NPS whitepaper featuring new Net Promoter Score benchmarks for six key sectors, including FM, Logistics, Contract Catering and IT Services. The two resources together provide senior leaders with a clear, data-driven view of their current CX maturity and how it stacks up against the rest of the industry.

James Ward, CEO of Clientshare, said:

"Too many suppliers are unsure where they sit on the CX maturity scale, creating blind spots when it comes to growth, retention and client satisfaction. The new assessment gives leadership teams the insight they need to benchmark their approach, understand what 'good' looks like, and plan for the future."

Clientshare's Pulse platform already powers thousands of Business Reviews for enterprise suppliers including Compass Group, CBRE, Xerox and CEVA. With the release of these new tools, Clientshare continues its mission to help B2B suppliers improve how they run Business Reviews, deliver consistently strong customer experiences, and build lasting, profitable relationships.

For more information, or to complete the CX Maturity Assessment and download the NPS Industry Report, visit

