CM Kumar Lays Foundation Stones For Rs 570 Cr Development Projects In Muzaffarpur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 31 (IANS) With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a series of development schemes worth approximately Rs 570 crore during his visit to Muzaffarpur district.

The major projects include the construction of a rail overbridge and an RCC bridge, both expected to significantly improve connectivity and public safety in the region.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who arrived in Muzaffarpur by road, first inaugurated the work on a rail overbridge near Madipur Power House, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 167 crore.

The bridge aims to alleviate perennial traffic congestion problems being faced by people and provide much-needed relief to commuters and ease access across the area.

Following this, Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone for an RCC bridge in the Madhurpatti area of Gaighat, to be built at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

This location gained attention recently due to a tragic boat accident that claimed around a dozen lives. The new bridge is expected to offer a safe and permanent mode of crossing, reducing reliance on unsafe boat transport.

In addition to these two high-impact projects, the Chief Minister also inaugurated five other development schemes, all focussed on enhancing infrastructure and civic amenities across Muzaffarpur district in years to come.

Locals have welcomed the move, especially the RCC bridge in Gaighat, calling it a long-overdue solution to a persistent and deadly problem.

The state government reiterated its commitment to the speedy implementation and completion of these projects, ensuring that they bring tangible benefits to the people.

“Our focus is on improving infrastructure, safety, and ease of movement for the people. These projects will contribute to the long-term development of Muzaffarpur,” CM Kumar stated during the event.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Kumar visited the Wanavar block in Jehanabad district and inspected several developmental projects. He also instructed the officials to expedite the ongoing projects to relieve people in the district.