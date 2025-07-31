International Petroleum Corporation To Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Operational Results On August 5, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 07:30 CEST, followed by an audiocast at 09:00 CEST. Listen to William Lundin, President and CEO, and Christophe Nerguararian, CFO, commenting on the second quarter 2025 financial and operating results and the latest developments from IPC. Follow the presentation live starting at 09:00 CEST on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 on or using the link or dial-in details below: Presentation Link: Dial-in numbers Canada/USA: +1 786 697 3501

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424



Password Quote“IPC” when prompted by the operator International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO". For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

SVP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

...

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Robert Eriksson

Media Manager

...

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project",“forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Attachment

IPC PR 2025_Q2 release advance 31-07-2025