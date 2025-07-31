Personal Injury Lawyer, Paul Greenberg, Urges Caution As Illinois Sees Record Pedestrian Fatalities Ahead Of Summer Tourist Season

Chicago, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation has reported that 2024 recorded the highest number of pedestrian fatalities in the state over the past five years. As tourist foot traffic in Chicago increases over the summer, safety advocate and personal injury lawyer Paul Greenberg is calling for heightened awareness among motorists.

The alarming trend reflects a growing concern over pedestrian safety as more individuals take to the streets for leisure and travel. According to the latest data, pedestrian fatalities have risen sharply, highlighting the urgent need for drivers to be vigilant, particularly in busy urban areas.

Chicago car accident lawyer, Paul Greenberg of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers, emphasized the importance of safeguarding pedestrians.“With summer tourism bringing more foot traffic to Chicago, motorists must remain vigilant and conscious of their surroundings,” Greenberg said.“Simple actions like reducing speed in crowded areas and being attentive to crosswalks can make a significant difference in preventing tragic accidents.”

Chicago's scenic neighborhoods and popular attractions draw millions of visitors each year. While the influx of tourists boosts the local economy, it also presents potential hazards for pedestrians. The city's vibrant streets, often bustling with activity, require a shared responsibility among both drivers and walkers to ensure safety.

Greenberg advocates for increased public awareness campaigns to educate both motorists and pedestrians about the risks on the road.“Collaboration between city officials, law enforcement, and community organizations is vital. We need to foster an environment where everyone, especially our most vulnerable road users, can navigate safely,” he added.

As part of ongoing safety initiatives, the city has implemented measures to enhance pedestrian visibility, such as improved crosswalk signage and traffic signal timing adjustments. However, Greenberg believes that individual responsibility plays a crucial role.“Drivers must remain attentive-distracted driving is a leading cause of car accidents ,” he stated.

As Illinois braces for a busy summer season, the hope is that increased caution among drivers will lead to a decrease in pedestrian fatalities. Greenberg's call to action serves as a reminder that everyone has a role in creating a safer urban environment. By prioritizing safety, the city of Chicago can continue to thrive as a welcoming destination for tourists and residents alike.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as a result of someone's carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

205 W Randolph St Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606

1 (312) 313-2414



Press Contact : Paul Greenberg



Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.