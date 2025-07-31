Hankook Backs Round 9 Of The FIA World Rally Championship In Finland As Exclusive Tire Supplier

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Renowned as the fastest rally on the WRC calendar, Secto Rally Finland will see crews tackle 20 special stages, covering a total of 307.22 km at blistering speeds. The event is famed for its flat-out forest roads, unpredictable blind crests, and repeated jumps that demand absolute focus and pinpoint precision as drivers guide their cars through the narrow Finnish stages.

In the season's fastest rally, where split-second decisions can separate victory from retirement, tire performance plays a decisive role. Maintaining consistent grip, durability, and instant responsiveness to sudden surface changes is essential across every stage, making tire performance a defining factor in the final standings.

For this event, Hankook Tire equips all competitors with its Dynapro R213 all-terrain rally tire, engineered to deliver stable, predictable performance even under the toughest rally demands. The tire is built to absorb harsh impacts on loose gravel while maintaining precise handling and optimal grip at the high speeds that define Rally Finland.

Available in both hard and soft compounds, the Dynapro R213 is built with a reinforced casing structure and precision-cut tread design to deliver steering stability and rapid recovery even under sudden load shifts. Its robust construction and adaptability on steep crests and jump-heavy sections give drivers confidence to push flat-out on the rally's fast and unpredictable stages.

Alongside its technical support on the stages, Hankook Tire will host its "Brand World" fan experience booth in the service park throughout the rally weekend. Fans visiting the booth can explore the brand's motorsport heritage, test their skills on a rally simulator, browse exclusive event merchandise, and capture memorable moments at dedicated photo zones, creating an immersive rally experience on-site.

As the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes, Hankook Tire continues to demonstrate its advanced technology and premium quality on some of WRC's most challenging rallies worldwide. Developed in close collaboration with the FIA and leading manufacturers, and tested over 2,000 kilometers across eight countries, the company's rally tires deliver consistent performance across a wide range of surfaces and conditions, reinforcing the brand's position at the forefront of global motorsport.

