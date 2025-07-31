Advanced Cybersecurity Strategies For Healthcare: Webinar August 13Th

For healthcare professionals seeking to enhance their understanding of cybersecurity and compliance in the face of evolving digital threats.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is hosting a webinar addressing the increasing challenges healthcare organizations face in cybersecurity and compliance. The event will explore the intersection of traditional compliance frameworks and modern digital infrastructure, cloud computing, and the threat of sophisticated cyberattacks. This session is designed for individuals looking to go beyond basic security measures and delve into real-world scenarios, enforcement trends, and practical risk management strategies.

To learn how to protect your organization, register for the webinar "Cybersecurity & Compliance in the Digital Age: Advanced Strategies for Modern Healthcare Organizations" on August 13th at 1 PM ET.

"This isn't just another webinar; it's a deep dive into the real-world challenges healthcare organizations face when trying to balance compliance with modern technologies. Attendees will get actionable strategies for risk management and safeguarding patient data," Liam Degnan, Director of Solutions Engineering, Compliancy Group.

Healthcare organizations are operating in an environment where cybersecurity threats and OCR enforcement are converging at an accelerated rate. This webinar aims to provide actionable strategies to mitigate risks and maintain compliance. The session will delve into:



Analysis of current OCR enforcement patterns: Understand the implications of these patterns for cybersecurity programs.

Development of risk-based approaches: Learn how to effectively manage third-party vendor relationships and ensure cloud computing compliance. Implementation of advanced monitoring and controls: Discover how to improve cybersecurity and compliance posture.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your cybersecurity and compliance knowledge. Register today and join Compliancy Group on August 13th at 1 PM ET for this informative webinar.

Compliancy Group Resources

Healthcare Compliance Risk Assessment Matrix

Healthcare Compliance Work Plan Template

Lessons Learned From Healthcare Breaches and Fines

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group empowers healthcare organizations to confidently tackle regulatory compliance challenges with user-friendly, customizable software. Our robust toolset streamlines compliance management, from tracking requirements and generating reports to managing incidents and analyzing organizational risks. With a simplified approach, we help reduce stress, improve patient trust, and enhance profitability. Endorsed by leading medical associations, Compliancy Group is the trusted solution for healthcare compliance. Discover how we can simplify compliance for your organization today!

Monica McCormack, [email protected]

SOURCE Compliancy Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED