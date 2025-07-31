University Maternity Hospital Limerick Improves Care With Oracle Health

HSE's Oracle-enabled Maternal & Newborn Clinical Management System now supports more than half of Ireland's births, saves nurses 76 minutes per NICU shift in reduced administrative tasks

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) has implemented Ireland's Health Service Executive's (HSE) Maternal & Newborn Clinical Management System (MN-CMS) electronic health record (EHR), powered by Oracle Health . Prior to implementing the system, patients were expected to maintain and carry their personal health records between practitioners and hospitals, risking inaccurate or lost information. The modern EHR replaces these outdated, paper-based processes, providing clinicians and staff near-instant access to patient information and streamlined clinical documentation workflows. This is helping UMHL make more informed decisions and treatment plans, reduce inefficiency, and support better care across its antenatal, labor and delivery, postpartum, neonatal, and gynaecology departments. The solution was also implemented at the affiliate Ambulatory Gynaecology Unit at Nenagh Hospital which serves as a regional hub for women's health and fertility services in the Midwest region of Ireland.

UMHL and Nenagh join the existing MN-CMS facilities already using the EHR. With the ability to share data and insights from more than half of the births in Ireland, these organizations are better able to understand maternal risks and share best practices across facilities to continually advance how they care for patients and their babies.

"Teaming with Oracle Health to create and implement the Maternal & Newborn Clinical Management System is an important milestone in Irish healthcare. Together, we are putting maternity services back into the community and improving the efficiency of our clinical processes to enhance the care and safety of our patients," said Dr. Michael Robson, national clinical director, MN-CMS. "Being a part of the MN-CMS will allow UMHL to connect with other facilities and ensure women and babies get the right care at the right time no matter where they are."

The Nenagh Ambulatory Gynaecology Unit is a state-of-the-art facility for gynaecology, menopause, and fertility services, and UHML is a teaching hospital specializing in obstetrics. Together, they emphasize a collaborative approach to healthcare delivery, fostering a supportive environment for both patients and learners. With the Oracle Health-powered MN-CMS EHR, they are automatically connected with the hospitals and clinics already live on the system so that expectant mothers' complete health records are accessible, regardless of where they receive care in the region. Additionally, the new system helps UMHL staff to accurately code diagnoses and procedures, receive near real-time notifications if the patient has an increased risk of certain conditions, and convert raw data into actionable insights by identifying patterns and trends that can elevate care delivery and help improve outcomes.

"There are few more exciting or scary moments than giving birth," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "No expectant mother should have to remember to bring her medical records with her to the hospital in that moment – it isn't feasible or safe. By working with HSE to build and deliver a universal electronic health records system that is accessible and connected for care teams from any facility we are helping Irish hospitals like UMHL to reduce administrative overhead, empowering clinicians with the right information, and improving safety and quality of care for women and infants."

Sites using the MN-CMS EHR system are giving an average of 76 minutes back to each neonatology nurse per shift, which they can now spend on direct patient care instead of manual documentation. As part of the HSE Digital for Care 2030 strategy, all of Ireland's 19 maternity hospitals, units, and their related clinics are expected to implement the system in the next five years.

