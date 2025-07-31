Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of Edmundson RV In Edinburgh, Indiana To Fun Town RV

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Edmundson RV was established in 1996 by Chris and Jeanie Edmundson and has operated at its current location since inception. Once a juggernaut in the Indianapolis market, Edmundson RV boasts a beautiful building totaling 75,000 square feet. The state-of-the-art service department was built in 2006 and features 32 fully equipped service bays. The dealership operates on 12 developed acres with an indoor showroom and indoor solarium.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Director of the RV Division at Performance Brokerage Services, was the exclusive sell-side advisor for this transaction.

Jesse Stopnitzky commented, "Nearly 30 years ago, Chris had the foresight to build a state-of-the-art RV dealership that could properly service the current demand from RV customers. For decades, Chris trained his team that the simple act of listening to the customers' needs and offering personal attention would allow them to excel in this highly competitive industry. Chris and Jeanie are finally able to enjoy the retirement that they deserve with peace of mind knowing that their team members, customers, and community are in good hands with Fun Town RV. It is an honor to be entrusted with managing these lifetime milestones for our clients and it is a pleasure to continue to deliver exceptional results."

Fun Town RV was founded by Jarrod McGhee in 2010 with a mission to make RV ownership more accessible and affordable for families. Drawing on his experience as both an RV salesman and a former general manager, McGhee saw opportunities to enhance the customer experience and transform the way RVs were bought and sold. Fun Town RV opened its first location on Main Street in Cleburne, Texas, and secured product lines from Forest River. The company has experienced steady growth and now operates over 30 locations across the United States and is recognized as one of the nation's #1 selling towable dealer.

Edmundson RV will be renamed Fun Town RV Indianapolis and will remain at its current location at 14501 North U.S. Highway 31 in Edinburgh, Indiana.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit .

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.