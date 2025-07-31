403
Fashion Arena Prague Outlet Collaborates With VFS Global To Promote Czechia's Shopping Appeal In The Gulf & Middle East
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Fashion Arena Prague Outlet, part of the VIA Outlets portfolio, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with VFS Global's Tourism Services Unit to jointly promote the outlet's appeal to travelers from the Gulf and Middle East region.
This partnership is designed to enhance awareness of Fashion Arena Prague Outlet as a preferred European shopping destination among GCC travelers. Offering over 200 international and Czech fashion brands with year-round discounts of 30%–70%, the outlet is conveniently located just 20 minutes from Prague's city centre. It operates seven days a week and provides a seamless shopping experience across fashion, sportswear, accessories, cosmetics, and home décor. Through this collaboration, Fashion Arena Prague Outlet and VFS Global will work together on a coordinated promotional strategy that engages both travel trade professionals and consumers. The joint efforts will include outreach to travel agents and tour operators across key Gulf cities through roadshows, trade workshops, and shared marketing initiatives. Travel partners will be supported with tailored incentives, VIP group access, and co-branded promotional opportunities. Consumer-facing activities will focus on influencer-led campaigns, seasonal promotions, and curated shopping experiences that resonate with GCC travelers. These will be complemented by value-added services such as extra discounts, dining vouchers, and VAT refund assistance to enrich the overall visitor experience. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to connecting GCC travelers with premium shopping experiences in Europe and to strengthening Czechia's positioning as a fashion and lifestyle destination. Quotes from the Partners- Petr Vejvoda Křivonožka , Senior Tourism & Partnerships Manager, Fashion Arena Prague Outlet, shared: “We look forward to working closely with VFS Global to welcome more guests from the Gulf and Middle East. Their regional expertise and strong industry relationships will be instrumental in showcasing the outlet's unique appeal.” GB Srithar, Head – Tourism Services, VFS Global stated: “We are delighted to support Fashion Arena Prague Outlet in its outreach initiatives to travellers from the GCC region. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to promoting premium shopping experiences in Czechia through meaningful engagement with the travel trade.”
