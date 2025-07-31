How Much Cash Can You Withdraw Daily From Atms? Bank-Wise Limits Inside

Many are unaware of the ATM cash withdrawal limits for major banks in India. Get complete details here for private and public sector banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI.

While digital transactions dominate, cash is still vital. Knowing ATM withdrawal limits is key, especially for emergencies or where other payment methods aren't accepted. Most Indian banks have ATM facilities with varying daily limits based on your debit card and account type.

SBI offers varying withdrawal limits. Maestro/Classic cards allow up to Rs 40,000 daily, while premium cards like Platinum International allow Rs 1,00,000. HDFC Bank also has tiered limits. Basic cards like Women's Advantage and NRO have a Rs 25,000 limit, while premium cards like Imperia and Platinum go up to Rs 1,00,000. The JetPrivilege World Debit Card allows the highest withdrawal of Rs 3,00,000 per day.

ICICI Bank offers flexibility with cards like Coral Plus (Rs 1,50,000), Sapphiro (Rs 2,50,000), and Smart Shopper Silver (Rs 50,000). Axis Bank debit cards have varying limits; basic cards like RuPay Platinum allow Rs 40,000, while high-end cards like Burgundy offer up to Rs 3,00,000. Kotak Mahindra Bank sets a low limit of Rs 5,000 for Junior cards but goes up to Rs 2,50,000 for the Privy League Black Debit Card.

Canara Bank sets daily limits from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,00,000 depending on the card type. Union Bank allows Rs 25,000 for Classic cards and up to Rs 1,00,000 for Business Platinum cards. PNB and Bank of India offer daily limits from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 15,000 to Rs 1,00,000, respectively, based on card tier.

Federal Bank allows daily withdrawals from Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,00,000. Indian Overseas Bank offers up to Rs 1,00,000 depending on the card. Karnataka Bank and Yes Bank offer limits from Rs 10,000 to Rs 3,00,000, while the Central Bank of India allows up to Rs 2,00,000 with premium RuPay cards. Understanding these limits helps customers plan their cash needs, avoid ATM fees, and ensure smooth access to funds during emergencies or daily needs.