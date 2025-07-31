Gold Price FALLS On July 31: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices are largely dependent on the Indian stock market. As the market declines, the price of gold continues to rise. So let's see what today's gold jewelry rates are like in various cities

Gold Price

There is a slight difference in gold rates in various metropolitan cities. So here is information on what the price of 24 and 22 carat gold is today in major metropolitan cities of the country, including Bangalore.

Today, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased slightly compared to yesterday, at Rs 10,003 per gram. Similarly, 22 carat gold is 9,170 and 18 carat gold is 7,503.

1 gram gold price is 10,003 rupees (45 rupees less than yesterday)

8 gram gold price is 80,024 rupees (360 rupees less than yesterday)

10 gram gold price is 1,00,030 rupees (450 rupees less than yesterday)

100 gram gold price is 10,00,300 rupees (45,00 rupees less than yesterday)

22 carat gold price

1 gram gold price is 9,170 rupees (40 rupees less than yesterday)

8 gram gold price is 73,360 rupees (320 rupees less than yesterday)

10 gram gold price is 91,700 rupees (400 rupees less than yesterday)

100 gram gold price is 9,17,000 rupees (4,000 rupees less than yesterday)

18 carat gold price

1 gram gold price is 7,503 rupees (33 rupees less than yesterday)

8 gram gold price is 60,024 rupees (264 rupees less than yesterday)

10 gram gold price is 75,360 rupees (330 rupees less than yesterday)

100 gram gold price is 7,53,600 rupees (3,300 rupees less than yesterday)

Gold price in major cities of the country

22 carat 10 gram gold price is as follows. Chennai: 91,700 rupees, Mumbai: 91,700 rupees, Delhi: 91,850 rupees, Bangalore: 91,700 rupees, Ahmedabad: 91750 rupees, Kolkata: 92,100 rupees, Hyderabad: 92,100 rupees, Vadodara: 91,750 rupees

Silver price in the country today

Along with gold, the price of silver has also decreased. Let's see what today's rate is

10 grams: 1,150 rupees

100 grams: 11,500 rupees

1000 grams: 1,15,000 rupees