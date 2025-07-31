'Bhagwa Has Won': Sandhvi Pragya Gets Emotional After Being Acquitted In 2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case
"Today, Bhagwa has won, and Hindutva has won, and God will punish those who are guilty. However, those who defamed India and Bhagwa have not been proved wrong by you...," Sandhvi Pragya was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
She said,“I said this from the very beginning that those who are called for investigation there should be a basis behind that. I was called by them for investigation and was arrested and tortured.”
Pragya Singh Thakur added,“This ruined my whole life. I was living a sage's life, but I was made and accused, and no one was willingly standing beside us. I am alive because I am a Sanyasi. They defamed Bhagwa through a conspiracy.”
Meanwhile, according to Bar and Bench, Sadhvi Pragya responded to her acquittal with teary eyes and said,“Aaj Hindutva ki Vijay hua hai. [Today, Hindutva has won]”All 7 acquitted in Malegaon blast case
Sandhvi Pragya was among the seven accused acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on Thursday.
Pronouncing the verdict, the special NIA court extended the benefit of doubt to all accused and concluded, "..the prosecution has failed to bring any cogent evidence ..and the evidence is riddled with inconsistencies."
Regarding charges against Sadhvi Pragya, the court observed that the prosecution failed to prove that the bike on which the bomb was allegedly strapped belonged to her, Bar annd Bench reported.
The court further oberved that the serial number of the chasis was not completely recovered by the forensic experts and therefore, the prosecution failed to prove that the bike Infact belonged to her.
Moreover,“Thakur had become a sanyasi and had left all material things two years before the blast,” the court said.
