First Ever ED Raid In Andaman: Searches On At Nine Places In Port Blair Related To Alleged Cooperative Bank Fraud

MENAFN - Live Mint) Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted its first ever search operation on 31.07.2025 in the Andaman Nicobar Islands in the Andaman Nicobar State Cooperative Bank (ANSCB) fraud. Searches are being conducted at 9 places in and around Port Blair and 2 places in Kolkata.

2 the course of searches at Port Blair, various incriminating documents have been recovered pointing towards large scale irregularities in the grant of loans and overdraft facilities by ANSC Bank. Evidence collected so far indicates that loan facilities were extended to various shell companies/ firms by ignoring the laid down procedures and guidelines of the bank.

3 have also revealed that a group of around 15 entities/ companies were created by suspects for the benefit of Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Ex-MP of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and loan facilities amounting to more than Rs. 200 crores were fraudulently taken by these entities from the ANSCB. It has also been revealed that a substantial portion of these loans were withdrawn in cash and have been paid to the beneficiaries including the Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Ex-MP. It is worth mentioning here that Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Ex-MP is also the Vice-Chairman of the Andaman Nicobar State Cooperative Bank.

4 initiated investigation in the case on the basis of FIR registered by Crime & Economic Offences, Andaman Nicobar Police against various private persons and officials of the bank.

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming...)