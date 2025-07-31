Return To Homeland Accelerates In Liberated Territories
In accordance with the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, the “Great Return” to the liberated territories continues, Azernews reports.
Those relocating to Khidirli village in the Aghdam district are families who had previously been temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
At this stage, 58 families-225 individuals-have been resettled in Khidirli village.
Residents returning to their native lands expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive support provided. They also thanked the courageous Azerbaijani Army and our heroic soldiers and officers for liberating the territories, and prayed for mercy upon the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path.
It is worth noting that currently, more than 50,000 people live in Garabagh and East Zangazur. This population includes formerly displaced persons who have been resettled, employees involved in the implementation of regional projects, personnel serving in local branches of various government agencies, and professionals working in the newly reopened healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors.
