Svyrydenko: Attack On Kyiv Is Putin's Response To Trump's Deadlines
"Russian terrorists attacked Kyiv. Dozens of strikes hit residential buildings. It's extremely hard to hold back emotions. There's only anger. We will neither forget nor forgive," Svyrydenko wrote.
She emphasized that the attack on Kyiv is a direct response to Trump's deadlines.
"The world must respond: a tribunal and maximum pressure. My condolences to the families of the victims," she added.
Read also: Combined strike on Kyiv: two people killed, number of casualties rises to 52
As Ukrinform previously reported, the enemy launched drones and missiles at Kyiv overnight. According to the latest reports, six people were killed and 52 injured in the Russian attack.
