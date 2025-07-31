Rescuers Search For People Under Rubble In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District Mayor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram .

"A horrifying scene in the Sviatoshynskyi district. An entire section of a residential building has collapsed. Rescuers are searching for people beneath the debris," Klitschko wrote.

At this point, six fatalities have been confirmed as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital, though that number may rise.

More than 50 people have sought medical attention, and 30 of them have been hospitalized.

"Support centers have been set up to assist all those affected. The city is also providing financial compensation to residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed, including assistance for temporary housing," Klitschko said.

Kyiv was struck overnight by drones and missiles. The Russian attack killed six people and left 52 others injured.