Kyrgyzstan Aspires To Be Strategic Logistics Link In Central Asia And EAEU

2025-07-31 03:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Kyrgyzstan plans to transform itself into a logistics hub for all of Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), said Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

He made the remarks during a Kyrgyz delegation's visit to Karachi Port

The delegation held a meeting and reviewed the modern container terminal operated by Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

“The Port of Karachi is the closest maritime outlet for Kyrgyzstan and a strategic link to global trade routes. The development of alternative transport corridors is one of the priorities of the approved National Development Plan until 2030,” Baisalov emphasized.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, a meeting was held with representatives of Pakistan's business community at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). Baisalov highlighted Kyrgyzstan's interest in establishing direct business ties and developing joint projects.

These events were held within the framework of the 5th Session of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.

