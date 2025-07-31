Kyrgyzstan Aspires To Be Strategic Logistics Link In Central Asia And EAEU
He made the remarks during a Kyrgyz delegation's visit to Karachi Port
The delegation held a meeting and reviewed the modern container terminal operated by Hutchison Ports Pakistan.
“The Port of Karachi is the closest maritime outlet for Kyrgyzstan and a strategic link to global trade routes. The development of alternative transport corridors is one of the priorities of the approved National Development Plan until 2030,” Baisalov emphasized.
Meanwhile, in Karachi, a meeting was held with representatives of Pakistan's business community at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). Baisalov highlighted Kyrgyzstan's interest in establishing direct business ties and developing joint projects.
These events were held within the framework of the 5th Session of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment