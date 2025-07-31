Yutong, Mowasalat Hold 'Energy Saving Driving Competition 2025'
DOHA: Yutong Qatar in partnership with Mowasalat Company organised the third edition of the Energy Saving Driving Competition 2025, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing fuel and energy-efficient driving across public transport fleets.
Held at the Mowasalat Driving School, this year's edition includes 30 drivers operating both diesel and electric buses, reflecting a comprehensive approach to optimising driving practices across all vehicle types.
The competition features two main components: a theoretical exam assessing drivers' knowledge, and a hands-on skill assessment evaluating their ability to operate vehicles efficiently in real conditions.
The competition culminated in a prize-giving ceremony on July 28, 2025, at Mowasalat Headquarters, where the top-performing drivers were honoured in the presence of senior management from both Yutong and Mowasalat. The event celebrated not only individual excellence but also the collaborative drive toward greener and more cost-effective mobility solutions in Qatar.
This annual initiative has become a cornerstone in building a culture of operational excellence and environmental responsibility within Qatar's public transport ecosystem.
