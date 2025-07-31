Connect Airport Transfers Recognized For Exceptional Service By Tripadvisor

Connect Airport Transfers

Tripadvisor names "Connect Airport Transfers" a global top-10 travel service for comfort, safety & customer satisfaction.

WHISTLER, CANADA, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Connect Airport Transfers has received a 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award, recognizing the company as a top provider of high-quality and dependable private ground transportation between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Whistler, BC.This adventure-ready operator is the only transfer service that can provide true 4WD and AWD Mercedes-Benz vans for up to eight passengers - ideal for families, ski groups, mountain bikers and travelers with equipment or other gear."This award reflects our focus on intentional, high-quality travel,” said Michael Bruce, owner and founder of Connect Airport Transfers.“A privately chartered AWD and 4WD van, equipped with winter-rated tires and the ability to travel in bus lanes, enhances client safety and efficiency on the road year-round."Why This Service Stands ApartConnect Airport Transfers provides Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans with true 4WD or AWD, and premium all-terrain winter tires - which allows for true dependability on snow and ice. Our vans will comfortably hold eight passengers plus their skis, bikes, golf clubs, and luggage, without having to compromise on any of your gear.With access to the bus lane on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, Connect Airport Transfers saves passengers up to 30 minutes compared to black SUVs, which can be more valuable as time is spent enjoying Whistler and not in the car!"We generally book luxury SUVs, but it was refreshing to try Connect, " said one family who booked. "The added space was a life-saver after disembarking a long flight - we easily fit 3 sets of golf clubs and our bikes! The bonus was easily beating traffic via the bus lane!"Designed for Convenience, Comfort & Local InsightConnect offers door-to-door service every day of the year, including pick-up inside the terminal together with real-time tracking of your flight and local Whistler-based drivers fully acquainted with mountain roads and local weather conditions. No ridesharing, no waiting, focused on your schedule.“We are not just drivers, we're part of the Whistler community,” said an agent.“We know the roads, conditions, and what it's like to be on time.”Award Recognition Driven by Guest LoveThe Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award 2025 recognizes companies that continuously receive exceptional rave reviews from travelers. This award positions Connect Airport Transfers in the top 10% of global travel services. Connect has received hundreds of five-star reviews because of the quality of every vehicle, professional drivers, and efficient travel, and now that achievement is formalized through this award."It means a lot to be recognized by customers," Michael Bruce goes on to say. "Our business is based on trustworthiness, and we have provided a service that people can and do continually rely on season after season."About Connect Airport TransfersConnect Airport Transfers provides private luxury service from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Whistler by using Mercedes-Benz AWD and 4WD vans suitable for groups of up to eight. They have room for sports equipment, access to bus lanes, winter categorised vehicles and drivers are local to the area, making them the most reliable and comfortable choice any time of year. Connect recently completed a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2025, and continue to set the standard for Whistler private transport.Media ContactMichael BruceOwner & Founder, Connect Airport Transfersinfo@whistler-transferswhistler-transfers

