Superconducting Wire Market Worth $2.19 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Superconducting Wire Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 1.32 billion in 2025 to USD 2.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. A superconducting wire is an electrical wire made of superconducting materials to transfer charge with negligible resistance. Superconductivity is the property of certain materials that conduct electricity without energy loss when cooled below a critical temperature. The reduction in energy loss during conduction has led to the commercialization of superconducting wires. Factors such as growing demand for superconductor-based magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, rising implementation of superconducting wires over conventional wires, and expansion of offshore wind farms using superconducting technologies drive the growth of the Superconducting Wire Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Superconducting Wire Market "

206 - Tables

55 - Figures

219 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

High-temperature superconductor wires to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on type, the Superconducting Wire Market has been split into low-temperature superconductor, medium-temperature superconductor, and high-temperature superconductor wires. High-temperature superconductor wires are expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of offshore wind farms using superconducting technologies is expected to drive the market for high-temperature superconductor wires.

Direct sales channels to hold majority of market share throughout forecast period

This report segments the Superconducting Wire Market into direct and indirect segments based on sales channel. Direct sales channels are likely to account for a larger market share throughout the forecast period. Given the highly specialized nature of the Superconducting Wire Market, most companies adopt a direct-to-consumer approach. This strategic preference is anticipated to be a key driver for the continued dominance of direct sales within the sector.

Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing market for superconducting wires

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing Superconducting Wire Market. Rising investments in energy and transportation infrastructure development across China, Japan, and South Korea are driving the expansion of the Superconducting Wire Market in Asia Pacific.

Key Market Players

Some major players in the Superconducting Wire Market are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Fujikura Ltd. (Japan), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bruker (US), and American Superconductor (US). These players adopt major strategies, including acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

Request Sample Pages:

Bruker Corporation (Bruker)

Bruker Corporation (Bruker) is a global leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance scientific instruments and advanced diagnostic and analytical solutions. Its fundamental science platforms include magnetic resonance (MRI and NMR), mass spectrometry, X-ray systems, surface plasmon resonance, and preclinical imaging technologies. Its BEST division is devoted to conducting research, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing superconducting materials, especially metallic low-temperature superconductors (LTS). They find application in many devices and systems, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), particle accelerators, fusion energy research, and high-field magnet systems. BEST manufactures superconducting RF accelerator cavities, linear accelerators, power couplers, and non-superconducting precision instruments for materials science applications, including synchrotrons and beamline equipment. Bruker maintains a well-established global sales and distribution network, with direct sales operations across North America, Europe, China, Japan, and the broader Asia Pacific region. To effectively serve emerging markets in Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, the company leverages a broad network of authorized distributors and intermediary sales representatives. This extensive reach enables Bruker to support a diverse client base spanning academia, healthcare, life sciences, energy, and advanced industrial sciences.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. is an international manufacturer of power cables, wires, optical fibers, components, electronic materials, and wire harnesses, serving various sectors, such as telecommunications, energy, automotive, electronics, and construction. Furukawa Electric has a strong global presence, supported by 109 consolidated subsidiaries and 14 equity-method affiliates, operating across diverse regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. These entities encompass various business operations, reinforcing the company's international footprint and market reach.

Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. is a conglomerate company that produces electric wires, fiber-optic cables, and high-end electronic components for information technology, automotive, communications, electronics, and infrastructure companies. The company operates through five core business segments: Power & Telecommunication Systems, Automotive Products, Electronics Business, Real Estate, and Others. Superconducting technologies are categorized under the "Others" segment. This division encompasses a diverse product portfolio, including superconductors and medical and millimeter-wave (mmWave) wireless communication modules. Fujikura is a recognized provider of yttrium-based second-generation (2G) high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wires, typically ranging from 4 to 12 mm in width. These wires are characterized by high critical current capacity, extended continuous lengths, and superior uniformity, making them well-suited for energy systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, particle accelerators, and scientific instrumentation solutions. The company maintains a robust global footprint, with 98 consolidated entities and a widespread manufacturing presence across Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, the United States, Mexico, Paraguay, Brazil, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Romania, Morocco, Ukraine, and Moldova. This extensive operational network ensures a resilient supply chain and broad market accessibility, including coverage in the Middle East and Africa.

For more information, Inquire Now !

Related Reports:

Wire & Cable Market

Americas Cables Market

Get access to the latest updates on Superconducting Wire Companies and Superconducting Wire Industry

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .



Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED