Crédit Agricole Assurances : Record Activity With Highest Net Inflows

Crédit Agricole Assurances : Record Activity With Highest Net Inflows
| Rating agency
| Date of last decision
| Main operating subsidiaries
| Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A.
| Outlook
|Subordinated debt
|Tier 2
|Restricted Tier 1
|S&P Global Ratings
|October 3, 2024
|A+
|A
|Stable
|BBB+
|BBB
HIGHLIGHTS SINCE THE LAST PUBLICATION
- LCL and Crédit Agricole Assurances announce their entry into exclusive negotiations with AnaCap for the joint acquisition of Milleis Group Crédit Agricole Assurances announced a stake in the Agency for the Diffusion of Technological Information (ADIT) via the Cap Services 2 fund Crédit Agricole Assurances celebrated 15 years of action in favor of caregivers and supports seventeen new projects on the theme of mental health Goodvest and Spirica launched Goodlife, a new life insurance policy aligned with current environmental issues Crédit Agricole Assurances announced its participation, via the Strategic Participation Fund (FSP), in Eutelsat's capital increase of 1.35 billion euros 5 th edition of the Funeral Trophies: a call for applications to better support bereavemen A strong commitment to research and public health
- Availability of Crédit Agricole Assurances' 2024 Universal Registration Document
About Crédit Agricole Assurances
Crédit Agricole Assurances, France's leading insurer, is Crédit Agricole group's subsidiary, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole's banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. At the end of 2024, Crédit Agricole Assurances had more than 6,700 employees. Its 2024 premium income (non-GAAP) amounted to 43.6 billion euros.
| Press contacts
Géraldine Bailacq +33 (0)6 81 75 87 59
Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)6 19 60 48 53
Julien Badé +33 (0)7 85 18 68 05
...
| Investor relations contacts
Yael Beer-Gabel +33 (0)1 57 72 66 84
Gaël Hoyer +33 (0)1 57 72 62 22
Sophie Santourian +33 (0)1 57 72 43 42
Cécile Roy +33 (0)1 57 72 61 86
...
Appendix – Activity analysis by geographic area
|Geographic area
| H1 2025 revenues 1
In billion euros
| H1 2024 revenues 1
In billion euros
| Change over 1 year
At constant scope
|France
|23.5
|18.9
|+24.1%
|Italy
|3.0
|3.0
|+0.5%
|Other countries
|1.1
|1.2
|-9.0%
1 (( Non-GAAP )) revenues
2 In local GAAP
3 The contribution to the net income Group share of Crédit Agricole S.A. amounted to €997 million. The difference with Crédit Agricole Assurances' net income Group share was mainly due to analytical restatements amounting to €16 million
4 Savings, Retirement and Protection (funeral)
5 Percentage of Regional banks and LCL customers with at least one motor, home, health, legal, mobile/portable or personal accident insurance policy marketed by Pacifica, French Crédit Agricole Assurances' non-life insurance subsidiary
6 Percentage of CA Italia network customers with at least one policy marketed by CA Assicurazioni, Italian Crédit Agricole Assurances' non-life insurance subsidiary
7 Excluding savings and retirement
8 P&C combined ratio in France (Pacifica scope) including discounting and excluding undiscounting, net of reinsurance: (claims + operating expenses + commissions) to gross earned premiums
9 CSM or Contractual Service Margin: corresponds to the expected profits by the insurer on the insurance activity, over the duration of the contract, for profitable contracts, for Savings, Retirement, Death and Disability and Creditor products
Attachment
-
Press release - CAA H1 2025 results
