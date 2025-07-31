India Steam Turbines Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies, Outlook And Report 20252033

Base Year: 2024

As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled “ India Steam Turbines Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Rated Capacity, Exhaust Type, Fuel Type, and Region, 2025-2033,” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.

India Steam Turbines Market Size & Future Growth Potential:

The India steam turbines market size reached USD 934.50 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,403.91 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28% during 2025-2033.

India Steam Turbines Market Trends:

The India steam turbines market is steadily evolving, largely due to increased demand for efficient power generation and ongoing dependence on thermal power for a range of controllable processes in industrial sectors. The industries that have long relied on steam turbines for the generation of power, as well as process steam, have begun to embrace steam turbines as part of their process. The growing value placed on more energy efficiency and lower emissions has opened opportunities for a multiplicity of uses enhanced by the advanced turbine design. This has improved thermal efficiency and operating reliability. With the push towards captive power projects and cogeneration systems, we are witnessing a revival in interest towards medium and small capacity turbines.

The development of modern automation, hydropower, real-time monitoring, and smart control systems in turbine plants increase their efficiency and productivity while actively decreasing unplanned or forced failures. What is encouraging to see, is domestic manufacturers are taking the initiative by investing in R&D and providing end-user technology solutions adaptable to specific industry requirements. This goes part way to proving the strategic approach manufacturers have taken in recent years with upgrading existing leading countries' turbine exports through global partnerships. The present extension of steam turbines into India's low-cost energy mix is a pragmatic path to evolving older legacy constructs to practical, economic contributors to energy sources, as is the segment of steam turbines, which will always be synecdoche relevant for India's energy mix given the magnitude for operational contexts for

India Steam Turbines Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

The India steam turbine market is developing as the country progresses to enhance its national industrial infrastructure and improve energy security initiatives. With industrial activity ramping up overall, and a continued demand for reliable power generation on site trending upward, there will be a shift in investment in steam-based heat engines, primarily in sectors with high thermal energy demand. Government efforts, such as Make in India, intended to support and grow the manufacturing of domestic products, will drive towards localization of turbine components and system supply chains, thereby eliminating reliance on imports and offering a more cost-competitive option. In like, waste-to-energy and biomass-based investigations are starting to gain traction in the market, along with older heat recovery steam turbines that are enabling decentralized energy generation. The demand for waste-to-energy and biomass-based turbines is validating the existence of the steam turbine market in India.

Furthermore, compact and customized models, which are significant to the end-users as they are seeking to understand how to operate on a larger scale, energy needs, and managing environmental obligations, are increasingly becoming increasingly prevalent. Further, technological developments, such as steam cycle optimization and turbine refurbishments, provides the user with some reasonable options to extend the operational lifecycle of the asset, while keeping the systems running efficiently. Meanwhile, service providers are forcing themselves to increase offerings in Tier I and Tier.

India Steam Turbines Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Steam Cycle Combined Cycle Coal

Rated Capacity Insights:



1-120 Mw

121-350 Mw

351-750 Mw Above 750 Mw

Exhaust Type Insights:



Condensing Non-Condensing

Fuel Type Insights:



Coal

Biomass

Nuclear Others

Regional Insights:



North India

South India

East India West India

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

