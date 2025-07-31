The Rise Of Divorce Registries Fuelled By Economic Pressures

Starting over isn't easy - divorce registries offer a lifeline when you've lost everything

TikTok Divorce Registry Sparks Debate: Lifeline or Overshare?

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When TikTok influencer Becca Murray shared her divorce registry online, she likely didn't expect the internet to erupt. Her wishlist – filled with household items she needed after the end of a 13-year relationship – received both applause and criticism after going viral on People .But according to Divorce‐Online, the UK's leading online divorce provider, Becca's post is just the latest example of a growing trend: people openly asking for help to rebuild their lives after divorce – often via social media, in the form of divorce registries.Expert Commentary from Divorce‐Online“We're seeing a huge cultural shift in how people approach divorce,” says Mark Keenan, Founder of Divorce‐Online.“For decades, breakups were dealt with privately, often in shame. But today, people are more willing to say, 'I need help starting over.' Divorce registries are one of the most practical ways to do that.”Cost of Living Crisis Makes Rebuilding Even HarderWhat's fuelling the trend? It's not just changing social norms - it's financial survival.“Starting over after a breakup is hard at the best of times,” says Keenan.“But right now, the cost of living crisis is making it nearly impossible for some people. They're leaving homes with nothing but a suitcase and can't afford to replace basic essentials. A divorce registry isn't indulgent - it's often a lifeline.”Soaring rents, inflated utility bills, and the high cost of replacing furniture and appliances mean newly single people are turning to their communities - and online audiences - for support.Divorce in the Age of TikTokWith hashtags like #DivorceRegistry, #FreshStart and #RebuildingAfterDivorce gaining popularity, social media is fast becoming a hub for public separation stories and recovery support.While some, like Becca Murray, receive backlash, many users see the trend as a healthy way to move forward after heartbreak - and to rally support during one of life's most destabilising transitions.“We celebrate weddings and baby showers with gift lists, but we say nothing when someone needs to rebuild their life after a marriage ends,” says Keenan.“Maybe it's time we changed that.”The New Rules of Divorce SupportElement:What's ChangingPrivacy:Divorce is no longer a behind-closed-doors issue.Money:People are more transparent about financial need post-split.Community:Friends, followers, and strangers are stepping in to help.About Divorce-OnlineDivorce-Online is the UK's original online divorce service, established in 1999. It has helped over 200,000 people divorce more affordably and efficiently using a tech-enabled approach to family law.ENDS

