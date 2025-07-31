403
Cambodia Begins Talks With Thailand To Retrieve POWS, Bodies
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (KUNA) -- Cambodia began official negotiations with Thailand on Thursday, to receive its prisoners of war (POWs) and bodies of soldiers held by the Thai army, as the ceasefire deal came into effect July 29.
Spokesperson of Cambodia's defense ministry Mali Socheata said her government received the body of only one soldier so far, while there are still 20 others held by the Thai army.
She added that talks are still ongoing between senior Cambodian officials and their Thai counterparts, noting that her country also called on chief of the Malaysian army to take part in speeding up the process.
On its part, the Thai government said the Cambodian POWs are being treated well in accordance with the international law. The soldiers will return home once conditions are stable across the borders, it noted.
Military escalation broke out between the two countries on July 24, killing no less than 43 on both sides. The clashes are a part of a long-term dispute over temples near the borders. (end)
