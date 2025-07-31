Warm Days Ahead, Hotter In The Valley, Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) – Mild and summery conditions are expected to prevail across most regions on Thursday, while hotter weather will affect the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds may appear, and northwesterly moderate winds are forecast to become active at times, potentially causing dust storms, especially in the Badia region.The Jordan Meteorological Department warned of poor horizontal visibility during early morning hours due to fog over the high northern mountains and parts of the plains.Temperatures for Thursday are expected to range between 31 and 19 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman, 29 and 17 degrees in western Amman, 27 and 15 degrees in the northern highlands, 28 and 16 degrees in the Shara Heights, 36 and 21 degrees in the Badia regions, 31 and 18 degrees in the plains, 39 and 24 degrees in the northern Jordan Valley, 41 and 27 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley, 40 and 26 degrees at the Dead Sea, and 41 and 25 degrees in the Gulf of Aqaba.On Friday, similar weather conditions will persist, with moderate northwesterly winds becoming occasionally active and low-altitude clouds forecast in the north and center of the Kingdom.Saturday will see a slight rise in temperatures. Normal summer weather will continue in most areas, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hot conditions. Low clouds may appear in the north, with northwesterly moderate winds occasionally becoming active, especially in the Badia.Sunday's weather is expected to remain typical for the season in most regions but hot in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by moderate to occasionally active northwesterly winds.