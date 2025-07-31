Luxshare Precision Reaffirms Commitment To Cross-Cultural Friendship And Unity Through Luxshare Cup Global Relay

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Established in 2017, the Luxshare Cup is more than an athletic competition; it is a celebration of unity, collaboration, and the values that shape Luxshare Precision's corporate culture. The event brings together employees from different locations and job functions, creating a vibrant platform for team building and mutual recognition. Through sports, participants experience the strength of cooperation and the shared sense of purpose that extends beyond the workplace.

Each year, the Luxshare Cup evolves to deepen its cultural resonance. In addition to enhancing team spirit and employee well-being, the event has become a channel for embedding core values such as progress, collaboration, and inclusiveness. Beyond athleticism, the tournament includes cultural activities that reflect the diversity within Luxshare Precision's global workforce and encourage meaningful exchanges between different regions and traditions.

A key highlight of this year's event was the innovative "Luxshare Cup Global Relay," a nine-month journey that began on June 24, 2024. The relay connected 28 company locations across countries including China, Vietnam, Japan, the United States, Singapore, and India. Employees from different backgrounds participated enthusiastically, each taking part in passing the symbolic "Luxshare Cup" from one site to another. This journey not only bridged physical distances but also built emotional connections among employees worldwide.

In each location, the arrival of the Cup was met with unique cultural expressions. At the company's Bac Giang factory in Vietnam, the handoff ceremony became a moment of heartfelt celebration. Wearing traditional Ao Dai garments and performing a Vietnamese dance prepared over weeks of rehearsal, employees welcomed the Cup with deep pride. "When I read the note inside the box saying, 'Please deliver this safely to the next stop' in characters from another country, I didn't fully understand every word," shared LUONG THI PHUONG, a Human Resources representative at the Vietnam site. "But I felt the weight of that message. It was a mission we all shared, a dream we were carrying together."

In the United States, the sentiment echoed across continents. Mandy Yang from Luxshare Precision's Overseas Management Department described her reaction to watching Indian colleagues perform traditional dances and create floral cultural motifs during their leg of the relay. "It reshaped my understanding of cultural fusion," Yang said. "Every stop welcomed the Cup with such care and collective effort. These moments carried a warmth that no company manual could ever fully express. This is what 'One Luxshare' truly means."

At a time of increasing global uncertainty, Luxshare Precision continues to advance its technology-driven capabilities while also nurturing the internal cohesion and cultural fluency that define its identity. By reinforcing both hard and soft strengths, the company aims to navigate global volatility with confidence, anchoring its global development strategy in unity, understanding, and trust.

