Severe Turbulence Injures 25 Aboard Amsterdam-Bound Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Minneapolis
Delta Flight was less than an hour into its nine-hour flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam when the pilots encountered challenging conditions, the airline said in a statement. The Airbus SE A330neo jet landed safely at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport shortly before 8 p.m. local time Wednesday.
The airline said 25 people were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and care. There were 275 passengers and 13 crew members on board.
While the exact time the turbulence was encountered is unclear, Flightradar24 data indicates the plane's altitude rapidly moved from 37,000 feet to about 38,000 feet and then down to 36,225 feet. It then stabilised at 37,000 feet.
Turbulence is common, but when it happens unexpectedly, it can injure passengers and crew who aren't wearing their seatbelts. In May 2024, a man was killed when a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence, becoming o the first person to die from turbulence on a major airline in several decades.
