NIA Court Acquits All Seven Accused, Including Pragya Singh Thakur, In 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

2025-07-31 02:01:19
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court announced verdict in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on Thursday.

Prosecution proved that a blast occurred in Malegaon, but failed to prove that a bomb was placed in that motorcycle.

The court has come to the conclusion that the injured people were not 101 but 95 only, and there was manipulation in some medical certificates.

