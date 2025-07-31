Kerala Rapper Vedan Booked After Doctor Alleges Repeated Sexual Assault On Pretext Of Marriage

A sexual assault case has been registered against Kerala rapper Hirandas Murali, better known as Vedan, following a complaint by a young doctor alleging sexual relations on the false promise of marriage multiple times between August 2021 and March 2023, according to the Police PRO.

The case was filed by the Thrikkakara police in Kochi based on the doctor's complaint. The complainant alleged that Vedan took her to various places and raped her during this period, as stated by police. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, Vedan, a rapper and songwriter from Thrissur, met the young doctor through Instagram. The complainant stated that he visited her home in Kozhikode and raped her, subsequently assaulting her at multiple locations while promising marriage. Towards the end of 2023, the doctor alleged that Vedan deliberately avoided her, leading to depression for which she sought treatment.

Vedan Previously Faced MeToo Allegations

Notably, Rapper and songwriter Vedan from Thrissur has previously faced MeToo allegations.

Earlier on April 29, Popular Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, was arrested after nearly six grams of ganja were seized from his apartment near Vyttila in Tripunithura.

Circle Inspector AL Yesudas said,“Ganja was found in the flat, and Rs 9 lakhs were also recovered. Vedan said that this money was the booking amount for an event. The Forest Department has also started an inquiry into his chain. Leopard teeth have been used in the chain.”

Vedan allegedly admitted to using drugs, police said, adding there were a total of 9 people in his flat Murali, better known by his stage name Vedan, is an Indian rapper and songwriter from Kerala. Vedan first gained prominence in June 2020 with the release of his first music video, titled "Voice of the Voiceless", on YouTube.