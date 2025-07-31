Malegaon Blast Verdict After 17 Years: All Accused, Including Sadhvi Pragya, Acquitted By NIA

After nearly 17 years, the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Thursday delivered its verdict on the 2008 Malegaon blast case and acquitted all seven accused including former BJP MP Pragya Thakur and ex Army officer Shrikant Purohit.

On the night of September 29, 2008, an explosive device allegedly strapped to a motorcycle tore through Malegaon's bustling Bhikku Chowk, just after evening prayers in the holy month of Ramzan and on the cusp of Navratri. Six people were killed and more than a hundred were injured. Ten-year-old Farheen who had stepped out only to buy vada-pav was among the dead.

Former BJP MP Pragya Thakur, ex-Army men among 7 accused

Pragya Thakur-elevated to BJP MP from Bhopal in 2019-alongside Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retd), Ajay Rahirkar, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed the motorcycle belonged to Thakur, while Purohit purportedly ferried RDX from Jammu & Kashmir and stashed it at home. All seven are out on bail yet still answer to stinging counts under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code provisions for murder, conspiracy and fomenting communal hatred.

A probe steeped in controversy The late Hemant Karkare's ATS first stitched the case together, alleging a nexus of“saffron extremists” determined to avenge perceived atrocities against Hindus and dream up a“Central Hindu Govt” (Aryawart). Their dossier spoke of clandestine conclaves plotting to bombard the Muslim-majority town and instill dread.

The narrative veered sharply when the NIA took over in 2011. In 2015, special public prosecutor Rohini Salian stunned the nation by claiming NIA brass had told her to“go soft” on the accused. A 2016 supplementary chargesheet even accused ATS sleuths of planting RDX traces to entrap Purohit and extended a clean chit to Thakur for want of nexus. Yet, the special court in December 2017 directed that all seven still face trial under UAPA, though Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act charges were dropped. Terror and murder counts were formally framed on 30 October 2018.

A courtroom of high drama When the trial opened on 3 December 2018, it unleashed a deluge of 320-plus witnesses-thirty-seven of whom later flipped. A plea for in-camera proceedings was rejected, keeping every twist in full public glare. In June 2019, newly elected MP Pragya Thakur sparked headlines by railing against a“dirty and small” chair and a“dusty” courtroom, underscoring the tension that has dogged every hearing.

Judgment day Now, with the evidentiary labyrinth finally navigated, the bench is set to pronounce whether this long, politically fraught saga ends in conviction or exoneration. For survivors, bereaved families and a nation watching keenly, Thursday's ruling promises either long-deferred closure-or another chapter of contention in a case that has already spanned nearly two decades.