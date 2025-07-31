Saudi Arabia Steel Market Size To Reach $11.8 Billion By 2033: Key Trends & Forecast

Market Size in 2024: USD 8.7 Billion

Market Size in 2033: USD 11.8 Billion

Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 3.40%

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Saudi Arabia Steel Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Product, Application, and Region, 2025-2033“ , The Saudi Arabia steel market size was valued at USD 8.7 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 11.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.40% from 2025-2033.

Growth Factors in the Saudi Arabia Steel Market

Mega-Projects and Infrastructure Expansion

One of the biggest growth engines for Saudi Arabia's steel industry right now is the sheer scale of infrastructure development happening across the country. Vision 2030 is fueling this surge, with over $1.33 trillion tied up in large-scale projects like NEOM, Qiddiya, and the Red Sea Development. These massive initiatives are consuming millions of tons of steel for everything from roads, bridges, and airports to futuristic city structures and advanced transport networks. As of this year, the government has actively issued 3,800 construction permits, with the construction sector itself valued at $97.8 billion. Local steel producers are scaling up output to meet the explosive demand, and government support-like tax waivers and the National Industrial Development Center incentives-makes it easier for existing and new companies to boost capacity.

Government Policies and Incentives

Saudi government support is front and center in driving the steel industry's momentum. Under Vision 2030, initiatives like the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) and focused industrial incentives are designed to shift the economy away from oil dependence. These measures include energy subsidies-steel producers enjoy energy prices as low as 4.8 cents per kWh-and tax breaks that make local manufacturing more competitive. Localization policies help companies like SABIC Hadeed and Mitwalli Steel ramp up their operations, while strategic partnerships with international players (like Baosteel and Saudi Aramco's joint venture) focus on both boosting domestic capacity and cutting import reliance. The target is ambitious but clear: the industry aims to reach 12 million tons of steel production and meet 99.3% of local demand with homegrown supply.

Domestic Mining and Raw Material Security

Saudi Arabia's investments in domestic resource extraction are significantly reducing dependence on imported iron ore and boosting steel industry resilience. The Kingdom possesses mineral reserves valued at $2.5 trillion, with new exploration licenses covering 5,000 sq. km, and direct mining investments totaling $32 billion. This push has enabled new iron deposits to flow straight into local plants, like the Ras Al-Khair complex that produces 6 million metric tons of steel annually. By tapping into their own resources, Saudi steelmakers cut manufacturing costs by up to 15% and strengthen supply chain stability, even as global markets face disruptions. This raw material security underpins the drive to make Saudi Arabia a major regional steel hub and a key player in the Gulf and beyond.

Key Trends in the Saudi Arabia Steel Market

Green Steel and Low-Carbon Initiatives

There's a strong green movement transforming the Saudi steel sector, targeting reduced carbon emissions and the adoption of sustainable practices. The planned $5 billion hydrogen plant in NEOM points to a future where“green steel” becomes a central export, with the project itself expecting to capture 30% of total steel exports. The adoption of gas-based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) processes cuts CO2 emissions by around 50% compared to conventional methods, given Saudi Arabia's natural gas reserves. Companies like SABIC are already marketing their steel as more environmentally friendly, aiming at export markets in Europe and the US, where tougher carbon regulations are on the horizon. These green transitions are fueling investment both in new technologies and broader export competitiveness.

Localization and Self-Sufficiency

Driven by Vision 2030 and the government's push for self-reliance, Saudi Arabia's steel market is increasingly shifting towards local production and reduced imports. Agreements like the joint venture between Baoshan Iron & Steel and Aramco, with a new 1.5 million metric ton plate mill in Ras al-Khair, are emblematic of this trend. Local manufacturing aims to meet nearly all domestic demand and is set to deliver 12 million tons annually, freeing the industry from volatile import markets. This localization strategy not only creates high-value jobs but also nurtures local supply chains and technology transfer, putting Saudi companies in a stronger position for both domestic projects and regional exports.

Advanced Manufacturing and Digitalization

Saudi steel producers are rapidly adopting advanced manufacturing technologies to boost productivity and efficiency. State-of-the-art facilities are integrating electric arc furnaces, robotics, IoT sensors, and smart software for predictive maintenance, which together can improve operational efficiency by up to 15%. Automation is also streamlining fabrication and processing, resulting in higher-quality products and reduced costs. The move toward digitalized supply chains-from procurement and inventory to logistics-further drives transparency and responsiveness. With such robust investment in modernizing production, Saudi steel firms are setting new benchmarks for both the national and regional market, and staying competitive on the global stage.

Download a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-steel-market/requestsample

Saudi Arabia Steel Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Type:



Flat Steel Long Steel

Analysis by Product:



Structural Steel

Prestressing Steel

Bright Steel

Welding Wire and Rod

Iron Steel Wire

Ropes Braids

Analysis by Application:



Building and Construction

Electrical Appliances

Metal Products

Automotive

Transportation

Mechanical Equipment Domestic Appliances

Regional Analysis:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:



Aasia Steel Factory Company Ltd.

Al Ittefaq Steel Products Co.

Al Sadd Steel Industrial Company

Al-Gaswa Steel Industries Co.

Al-Rajhi Steel

Modern Factory for Steel Industries Co. Ltd.

Shaaban Steel

Solb Steel Zamil Structural Steel Company Limited

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia's steel industry is poised for further acceleration. With annual production sitting at 12 million tons and nearly $5.9 billion in foreign investment recorded in just the first quarter, the outlook is promising. Sustainability will be a cornerstone as green steel projects and hydrogen-based plants ramp up, and digital tools become standard, increasing efficiency across the board. Challenges like rising raw material costs and skilled labor shortages (a gap of 663,000 workers is projected) will test the sector, but ongoing localization, state-backed investment, and a vibrant start-up culture-38% of businesses are now youth-led-ensure both innovation and future-readiness. Saudi Arabia is set to become not just a regional leader, but a global force in sustainable and advanced steel production.

Research Methodology:

The report employs a comprehensive research methodology, combining primary and secondary data sources to validate findings. It includes market assessments, surveys, expert opinions, and data triangulation techniques to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302