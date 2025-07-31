Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Communication About The Availability Of 2025 H1 Financial Report


2025-07-31 01:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
PRESS RELEASE
JULY 31, 2025

Communication about the availability of 2025 H1 financial report

Boulogne-Billancourt, 7/31/2025 –

Renault SA announces that the 2025 H1 Financial Report is filed with the French Financial Markets Authority and is now available on Renault website , tab Investors, in the 'Regulated information'.

Attachment

  • PR RG availability H1 2025 financial report

MENAFN31072025004107003653ID1109866027

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search