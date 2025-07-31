Communication about the availability of 2025 H1 financial report

Renault SA announces that the 2025 H1 Financial Report is filed with the French Financial Markets Authority and is now available on Renault website , tab Investors, in the 'Regulated information'.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.