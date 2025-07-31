Syensqo - Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Underlying (€ million)
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2025
|YoY change
|YoY organic
|QoQ change
|
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|YoY change
|YoY organic
|Net sales
|1,586
|1,708
|1,619
|-7.1%
|-3.5%
|-2.0%
|
|3,205
|3,332
|-3.8%
|-2.4%
|Gross profit
|506
|582
|514
|-13.0%
|-
|-1.5%
|
|1,020
|1,165
|-12.5%
|-
|Gross profit margin
|31.9%
|34.1%
|31.7%
|-220 bps
|-
|20 bps
|
|31.8%
|35.0%
|-310 bps
|-
|Underlying EBITDA
|335
|378
|311
|-11.2%
|-8.3%
|7.7%
|
|646
|740
|-12.7%
|-11.7%
|Underlying EBITDA margin
|21.1%
|22.1%
|19.2%
|-100 bps
|-110 bps
|190 bps
|
|20.2%
|22.2%
|-210 bps
|-210 bps
|Operating cash flow 1
|20
|43
|176
|-54.7%
|-
|-88.8%
|
|195
|287
|-31.9%
|-
|Free cash flow 1
|-67
|-120
|37
|-43.7%
|-
|n.m.
|
|-30
|37
|n.m.
|-
|Cash conversion (LTM) 1
|72%
|77%
|68%
|-500 bps
|-
|380 bps
|
|72%
|77%
|-500 bps
|-
|ROCE (LTM)
|6.9%
|8.8%
|7.1%
|-190 bps
|-
|-20 bps
|
|6.9%
|8.8%
|-190 bps
|-
Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO
“The second quarter saw us deliver on our outlook in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our strong value proposition, and continued focus on what we can control drove a 8 per cent sequential improvement in EBITDA, resulting in another quarter of resilient margin performance.
“This was also achieved against the backdrop of a significant strengthening of the Euro. Based on what we know today and the actions we are taking, we continue to expect a limited direct impact of tariffs on our full year results. Excluding these external factors, our full year outlook remains unchanged.
“We also remain focused on advancing our transformation and increasing our agility to capture market share. Through the disciplined exit from non-core businesses, we will become a purer play specialty company and following our successful IT and shared service separation, we can now accelerate cost savings initiatives during the second half of the year to go even further to support long-term profitable growth.”
2025 Outlook
Based on the assumptions provided in conjunction with our full year 2024 results (on February 27, 2025), our 2025 outlook remains unchanged.
For the balance of the year, we expect macroeconomic and demand weakness to continue across most of our end markets related to evolving tariff and geopolitical dynamics. These external factors are leading to reduced visibility as customers adapt to broader demand uncertainty. In addition, we have seen a significant strengthening of the Euro versus against major trading currencies, including the U.S. dollar.
Based on current information and subject to potential changes in tariffs, we continue to believe our global manufacturing footprint and proximity to customers, coupled with our mitigation actions should serve us well to manage our direct exposures to these headwinds, with limited impact currently expected to our full year underlying EBITDA.
Therefore, including the combined impacts of foreign exchange movements and tariffs (based on current information) of approximately €100 million, our full year 2025 outlook is as follows:
- Underlying EBITDA of approximately €1.3 billion Capital Expenditures to be below €600 million Free Cash Flow of approximately €350 million
Given the challenging and uncertain environment, our focus remains on executing our cost saving initiatives as well as accelerating restructuring and efficiency initiatives as we complete the separation from Solvay. We continue to expect the phasing of these cost saving measures to be weighted towards the second half of the year with more than €200 million of run rate savings by the end of 2026. We believe these cost saving and efficiency initiatives will provide a strong foundation for growth in 2026 and beyond.
From a cashflow perspective, 2025 includes outflows related to the separation from Solvay and the final year of material investments related to the expansion of the Tavaux site in France, which are not expected to repeat in 2026.
Contacts
|Investors & Analysts
|Media
|...
|...
|Sherief Bakr
|+44 7920 575 989
|Perrine Marchal
|+32 478 32 62 72
|Bisser Alexandrov
|+33 607 635 280
|Laetitia Schreiber
|+32 487 74 38 07
|Loïc Flament
|+32 478 69 74 20
|Robbin Moore-Randolph
|+1 470 493 2433
Safe harbor
This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
About Syensqo
Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.
Financial Calendar
- Nov 6, 2025: Q3 2025 results
Useful links
- Earnings materials
Strategy
Share information
Credit information
Separation documents
Webcasts, presentations and podcasts
Annual Integrated Report
Subscribe to our distribution list
1 Includes the €167 million payment to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) in Q2 2024
