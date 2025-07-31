AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q2 And 6 Months Of 2025
|(EUR thousand)
|Sales
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|change %
|6M 2025
|6M 2024
|change %
|12 months 2024
|Media segment
|21 410
|19 607
|9%
|38 393
|35 813
|7%
|76 071
|advertising revenue
|10 658
|11 579
|-8%
|19 147
|20 379
|-6%
|42 234
|subscriptions (incl. single-copy sales)
|5 202
|5 034
|3%
|10 398
|10 077
|3%
|20 457
|ticket sales platforms
|851
|754
|13%
|1 851
|1 664
|11%
|4 157
|outdoor screens
|1 311
|1 269
|3%
|2 240
|2 052
|9%
|4 445
|sale of other goods and services
|3 388
|971
|249%
|4 757
|1 641
|190%
|4 778
|Corporate functions
|195
|184
|6%
|391
|354
|10%
|752
|Inter-segment eliminations
|(177)
|(161)
|(353)
|(316)
|(653)
|TOTAL GROUP
|21 428
|19 631
|9%
|38 431
|35 851
|7%
|76 170
|incl. revenue from all digital channels
|17 702
|17 651
|0%
|32 037
|31 319
|2%
|65 786
|% of revenue from all digital channels
|83%*
|90%
|83%*
|87%
|86%
|(EUR thousand)
|EBITDA
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|change %
|6M 2025
|6M 2024
|change %
|12 months 2024
|Media segment
|3 239
|3 388
|-4%
|3 865
|4 302
|-10%
|12 364
|Corporate functions
|(406)
|(363)
|-12%
|(789)
|(841)
|6%
|(1 699)
|Inter-segment eliminations
|1
|18
|3
|22
|11
|TOTAL GROUP
|2 835
|3 042
|-7%
|3 079
|3 484
|-12%
|10 677
|EBITDA margin
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|6M 2025
|6M 2024
|12 months 2024
|Media segment
|15%
|17%
|10%
|12%
|16%
|TOTAL GROUP
|13%
|15%
|8%
|10%
|14%
* The share of digital revenues in the group's total revenue has decreased due to the increase in the share of revenues related to the training and conference business – in July 2024, Delfi Meedia acquired the business operations of Eesti Koolitus- ja Konverentsikeskus (the Estonian Training and Conference Centre), and in December 2024, Delfi Lithuania acquired the conference company UAB Kenton Baltic (on a comparable basis, the share of digital revenues in the 2nd quarter of 2025 was 90% and in the first 6 months of 2025 88%).
Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)
|(EUR thousand)
|30.06.2025
|31.12.2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7 167
|8 971
|Trade and other receivables
|15 363
|14 394
|Corporate income tax prepayment
|222
|170
|Inventories
|364
|373
|Total current assets
|23 116
|23 908
|Non-current assets
|Other receivables and investments
|1 737
|1 775
|Deferred tax asset
|71
|71
|Investments in joint ventures
|974
|872
|Investments in associates
|2 282
|2 464
|Property, plant and equipment
|10 185
|10 834
|Intangible assets
|74 215
|74 112
|Total non-current assets
|89 463
|90 128
|TOTAL ASSETS
|112 579
|114 036
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|3 934
|5 309
|Trade and other payables
|29 572
|27 014
|Corporate income tax payable
|0
|36
|Total current liabilities
|33 506
|32 359
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term borrowings
|23 002
|23 232
|Other long-term liabilities
|5
|5
|Total non-current liabilities
|23 007
|23 237
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|56 512
|55 596
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|18 576
|18 576
|Share premium
|14 295
|14 295
|Treasury shares
|(5)
|(5)
|Reserves
|2 494
|2 364
|Retained earnings
|20 707
|23 210
|TOTAL EQUITY
|56 067
|58 440
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|112 579
|114 036
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)
|(EUR thousand)
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|6M 2025
|6M 2024
|12 months 2024
|Sales
|21 428
|19 631
|38 431
|35 851
|76 170
|Cost of sales
|(16 556)
|(14 689)
|(31 403)
|(28 258)
|(58 209)
|Gross profit
|4 873
|4 941
|7 028
|7 593
|17 961
|Other income
|157
|132
|327
|289
|959
|Marketing expenses
|(1 124)
|(823)
|(2 032)
|(1 680)
|(3 369)
|Administrative expenses
|(2 716)
|(2 561)
|(5 486)
|(5 396)
|(10 530)
|Other expenses
|(32)
|(73)
|(80)
|(95)
|(164)
|Operating profit /(loss)
|1 158
|1 617
|(242)
|711
|4 857
|Interest income
|27
|25
|56
|61
|117
|Interest expenses
|(403)
|(451)
|(815)
|(908)
|(1 836)
|Other finance income/(costs)
|(19)
|(12)
|(37)
|(22)
|(58)
|Net finance cost
|(395)
|(439)
|(796)
|(870)
|(1 777)
|Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures
|57
|83
|101
|122
|318
|Profit/(loss) on shares of associates
|114
|169
|275
|250
|471
|Profit /(loss) before income tax
|934
|1 430
|(662)
|212
|3 869
|Income tax expense
|149
|(406)
|145
|(409)
|(617)
|Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period
|1 083
|1 025
|(516)
|(197)
|3 252
|Total comprehensive income /(loss)
|1 083
|1 025
|(516)
|(197)
|3 252
|Earnings per share (euro)
|Basic earnings per share
|0.0350
|0.0332
|(0.0167)
|(0.0064)
|0.1058
Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)
|(EUR thousand)
|6M 2025
|6M 2024
|12 months 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Operating profit /(loss) for the reporting year
|(242)
|711
|4 857
|Adjustments for (non-cash):
|Depreciation and amortisation
|3 317
|2 773
|5 823
|(Gain)/loss on sale, write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment
|19
|10
|33
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Trade and other receivables
|(945)
|(1 882)
|(1 281)
|Inventories
|8
|(21)
|(52)
|Trade and other payables
|2 463
|895
|3 390
|Income tax paid
|(99)
|(559)
|(707)
|Interest paid
|(604)
|(669)
|(1 875)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|3 917
|1 258
|10 188
|Cash flows from investing activities
| Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /sale/
cash paid-in equity-accounted investees
|0
|0
|(5 246)
|Interest received
|55
|60
|115
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(1 958)
|(2 008)
|(4 619)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|4
|5
|3
|Loans granted
|0
|0
|(12)
|Loan repayments received
|40
|4
|4
|Dividends received
|456
|204
|379
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1 404)
|(1 735)
|(9 376)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Dividends paid
|(1 857)
|(1 848)
|(1 848)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(1 257)
|(1 142)
|(2 315)
|Change in overdraft
|248
|0
|0
|Proceeds from borrowings
|0
|0
|4 640
|Repayments of bank loans
|(1 452)
|(1 122)
|(2 419)
|Proceeds from share issuance
|0
|98
|98
|Proceeds from sale of treasury shares
|0
|397
|397
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4 318)
|(3 617)
|(1 447)
|NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(1 804)
|(4 094)
|(635)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|8 971
|9 606
|9 606
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|7 167
|5 512
|8 971
Additional information
Lili Kirikal
CFO of the Group
...
AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.
Attachment
-
EG_II_kvartal_2025_ENG
