Australia Dietary Supplements Market Projected To Reach USD 6.95 Billion By 2033

Australia Dietary Supplements Market Overview



More people are starting to use custom-made supplements to address specific health goals.

More individuals are focusing on taking care of their health before problems arise.

Supplements that promote beauty from the inside are gaining attention across different age groups.

Buying supplements online is becoming the go-to way for many people to get their products.

The industry is offering easier-to-use supplement options to fit busy schedules.

Government agencies are working to make sure all products are safe and of good quality. Supplements made from plants and without animal products are becoming more popular because people care more about their health and the environment.

Key Features and Trends of Australia Dietary Supplements Market



Brands are creating customized, ongoing nutrition plans that use biotechnology and AI to offer personalized support.

The industry is introducing new products that are labeled as clean, vegan, and free from allergens.

Companies are developing supplements that focus on improving skin health, responding to the growing interest in overall beauty and wellbeing.

Big companies and smaller brands are using advanced technologies that help the body absorb nutrients better, making the supplements more effective.

Taking care of health before problems arise and supporting the immune system are still the main goals for many consumers.

Using online platforms and working with influencers are changing how people learn about and buy supplements. Supplement brands are teaming up with health-tech companies to reach more customers and expand their presence.

Growth Drivers of Australia Dietary Supplements Market



More people are becoming aware of their health and taking steps to stay healthy and prevent illnesses.

As the number of older people increases, there is a greater need for solutions that help people age in a healthy way.

People who live busy and fast-paced lives are turning to easy-to-get food options that fit their schedules.

Younger people are showing more interest in staying fit and active.

The internet is growing quickly, and more businesses are selling products directly to customers online. People have more money to spend, which allows them to buy higher-quality products.

Innovation & Market Demand of Australia Dietary Supplements Market



Manufacturers are leveraging biotechnology and genetics to enable personalized nutrition.

Brands are developing new delivery formats, including gummies, effervescent tablets, and ready-to-drink formulas.

The“beauty from within” movement is fueling product launches that support both inner health and outer appearance.

Advanced subscription models and health apps are providing tailored recommendations to consumers. Research-backed claims and merging of nutritional with dermatological science are enhancing market credibility.

Australia Dietary Supplements Market Opportunities



Companies are capitalizing on the growing demand for plant-based and vegan products.

E-commerce is expanding access to broader consumer segments and international brands.

Targeting seniors with products that support joint, bone, cognitive, and cardiovascular health is creating new market potential.

Investment in influencer and content-driven marketing strategies is increasing brand visibility. Customization and data-driven supplement solutions are opening up personalized nutrition as a major opportunity.

Australia Dietary Supplements Market Challenges



Regulatory compliance with TGA is increasing costs and slowing new product launches.

Market saturation is making brand differentiation more difficult, especially for new entrants.

Rising global raw material costs are pressuring margins and limiting innovation.

Intense competition from established brands makes market entry challenging. Navigating consumer trust amidst a crowded marketplace requires robust quality assurance.

Australia Dietary Supplements Market Analysis



Data analytics are enabling real-time tracking of consumer preferences and sales trends.

Multinationals are strengthening positions through local collaborations.

Brands are minimizing environmental impact by using eco-friendly packaging and ingredients.

E-commerce and subscription services are reshaping how consumers access supplements. Innovations targeting lifestyle needs, such as“on-the-go” nutrition, are gaining traction.

Australia Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation:



Vitamin and Mineral Dietary Supplements

Herbal Dietary Supplements

Protein Dietary Supplements Others



Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Liquids

Soft Gels Gel Caps



Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Channels Others



Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements Sports Nutrition



Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women Old-Aged



Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Victoria & Tasmania

Queensland

Northern Territory & Southern Australia Western Australia

Australia Dietary Supplements Market News & Recent Developments



In March 2025, Vincent, a leading Australian brand, entered the U.S. market with a comprehensive“beauty from within” supplement line featuring patented apple phenolic antioxidants. Ongoing growth in subscription-based, personalized supplement offerings is being reported across major cities in 2024–2025.

Australia Dietary Supplements Market Key Players



Abbott Nutrition

Amway Corp.

Bayer AG

BioGaia Australia

Blackmores Group

Bulk Nutrients

Lipa Pharmaceuticals

Nature's Sunshine Products of Australia Pty Ltd

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Nu Skin Pacific

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd Vitaco

FAQs: Australia Dietary Supplements Market

Q1: What is driving the growth of the Australia dietary supplements market?

A: Key factors include rising health awareness, increasing need for preventive care, aging demographics, and growth in personalized and plant-based products.

Q2: How are online channels affecting sales in the dietary supplements market?

A: E-commerce is providing broader access, convenience, and international product variety, leading to rapid market expansion.

Q3: What are major challenges faced by brands in this market?

A: Regulatory compliance, escalating raw material costs, and high competition are key challenges.

Q4: Which product types are leading in demand?

A: Vitamin & mineral supplements, protein supplements, and herbal/clean-label products are the most sought-after.

Q5: Can the report be tailored for my specific business needs?

A: Yes, IMARC offers report customization as per your requirements.

