Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Light Showers Predicted? Check Forecast Here


2025-07-31 01:11:21
Mumbai: Light to moderate showers have been falling in Mumbai over the past few days. According to the weather department's forecast, the intensity of rain in the city is likely to decrease. Let's find out more about this

Good news for Mumbaikars! According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no warning of heavy rain in Mumbai this week. Light to moderate rain is expected in the city till August 3, 2025, and the sky is likely to remain generally cloudy.

Due to the continuous rain for the past few days, Mumbaikars have been facing many problems like traffic jams, waterlogging on roads, and disruption of public transport. However, the Meteorological Department has clarified that there is no warning of heavy rain this week. So, citizens are likely to get some relief.According to an independent weather analyst, Mumbai may record about 15 mm of rain today. A post on the social media platform X said,“July 31, Thursday: Occasional light to moderate showers. Rainfall amount: Mumbai/MMR – 0-15 mm.” Similarly, light to moderate rain has been predicted in Pune and Ghat areas as well.
  • July 31: Cloudy sky, moderate rain
  • August 1: Cloudy sky, moderate rain
  • August 2: Cloudy sky, light rain
  • August 3: Cloudy sky, light rain
  • August 4: Cloudy sky, possibility of rain
  • August 5: Cloudy sky, possibility of rain
On Thursday, Mumbai's maximum temperature is likely to be 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature will not cross 30 degrees this week, so the weather in the city is likely to remain a bit cool and comfortable.

