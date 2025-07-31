Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Light Showers Predicted? Check Forecast Here
Mumbai: Light to moderate showers have been falling in Mumbai over the past few days. According to the weather department's forecast, the intensity of rain in the city is likely to decrease. Let's find out more about this
Good news for Mumbaikars! According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no warning of heavy rain in Mumbai this week. Light to moderate rain is expected in the city till August 3, 2025, and the sky is likely to remain generally cloudy.Due to the continuous rain for the past few days, Mumbaikars have been facing many problems like traffic jams, waterlogging on roads, and disruption of public transport. However, the Meteorological Department has clarified that there is no warning of heavy rain this week. So, citizens are likely to get some relief.According to an independent weather analyst, Mumbai may record about 15 mm of rain today. A post on the social media platform X said,“July 31, Thursday: Occasional light to moderate showers. Rainfall amount: Mumbai/MMR – 0-15 mm.” Similarly, light to moderate rain has been predicted in Pune and Ghat areas as well.
- July 31: Cloudy sky, moderate rain August 1: Cloudy sky, moderate rain August 2: Cloudy sky, light rain August 3: Cloudy sky, light rain August 4: Cloudy sky, possibility of rain August 5: Cloudy sky, possibility of rain
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment