Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump's 25% Tariff On India: Ex-US Official Criticizes, Calls For 'Saner Approach'


2025-07-31 01:11:18
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Former US Assistant Secretary Ray Vickery slammed Trump's 25% tariff and penalty on India, calling it 'chaotic and transactional.' He urged both nations to avoid panic, consider long-term interests, especially with Russia and oil, and seize global leadership through cooperation, not confrontation.

MENAFN31072025007385015968ID1109865995

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search