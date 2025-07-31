Trump's 25% Tariff On India: Ex-US Official Criticizes, Calls For 'Saner Approach'

Former US Assistant Secretary Ray Vickery slammed Trump's 25% tariff and penalty on India, calling it 'chaotic and transactional.' He urged both nations to avoid panic, consider long-term interests, especially with Russia and oil, and seize global leadership through cooperation, not confrontation.

