US Navy's F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes Near California's NAS Lemoore (Watch)


2025-07-31 01:11:15
California: An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore in central California, the US Navy confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm near NAS Lemoore, located about 40 miles southwest of Fresno. 

According to a statement issued by NAS Lemoore, the pilot managed to eject safely and is reported to be in stable condition.“The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel,” the statement read.

 

US Navy F-35 fighter from NAS Lemoore crashes in Fresno, California. Pilot reported to have ejected safely. twitter/ezQocpKcP6

- Livefist (@livefist) July 31, 2025

 

Aircraft Assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125

The aircraft was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, also known as the“Rough Raiders,”the Navy added. VF-125 serves as a Fleet Replacement Squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrew to operate the F-35.

Naval Air Station Lemoore is the US Navy's primary base for strike fighter aircraft operations on the West Coast and plays a key role in preparing aviators for combat readiness.

 

🇺🇸🛑 Un avión militar, probablemente un F-35, se estrelló cerca de la Estación Aérea Naval de Lemoore en el condado de Fresno, California; los equipos de rescate están en la escena tratando de llegar al piloto, cuya condición es desconocida. twitter/eUcIpxQNUC

- Dan-i-El (@Danielibertari0) July 31, 2025

 

Cause of the Crash Under Investigation by US Navy

The Navy has not released further details about the incident, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35 fighter jet, did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of regular business hours.

Officials assured that more information would be shared as the investigation progresses.

