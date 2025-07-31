Vijay Sethupathi Denies Casting Couch Allegations, Calls Them 'Filthy'

A user Ramya Mohan posted on July 28, 2025, the alleged charges against Vijay Sethupathi of offering ₹2 lakh for "caravan favours" and ₹50,000 for 'drives' in exchange for alleged sexual favours. She said the alleged victim had been in rehabilitation due to long-term manipulation and exploitation disguised as "industry norms".

Ramya later deleted the post, saying that sharing it out of frustration and with the concern of privacy and emotional toll due to scrutiny had taken a toll on her.

A screenshot went viral on Reddit and social media, leading to great discussions on the allegations and how they would sit with Sethupathi's public persona.

Vijay Sethupathi Denies Casting Couch Allegations

Vijay Sethupathi, talking to Deccan Chronicle, denied the allegations altogether and described them as 'filthy' and without merit.

According to direct quotes from Vijay Sethupathi:

"Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can't upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, 'Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame; let her enjoy it.'"

"We've complained to cybercrime. I've faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will."

"My new film is doing well; probably some jealous elements think that by tarnishing me they can damage my film. It doesn't work that way."

Legal Steps & Wider Context

Vijay Sethupathi confirmed that his legal team has lodged a formal complaint with the cybercrime cell, targeting the deleted tweet and its spread.

He stated that he has been the subject of whispering campaigns over the past seven years, none of which have dented his public image so far.

The reaction: a Mixed Response from the Public.

There were mixed response in relation to the allegation-as some were horrified and demanded accountability, while others defended him, stating his long-standing reputation as someone with integrity, epitome, and humility in films such as Super Deluxe, Viduthalai, Maharaja, and Jawan.

Some posts on social media also included comments saying:

"People pretending to be Holier than thou online are the worst!"

"Nothing new at all. The ones who obsess over proving how humble...are usually the complete opposite."

Why the Timing Raises Questions

Several media outlets as well as Sethupathi himself had speculated that the allegations were time to coincide with the success of his recent release Thalaivan Thalaivii. The actor implied that jealous elements might be trying to damage the film's run by raising false allegations.