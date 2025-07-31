'Even Congress Don't Remember...,' DMK MP Kanimozhi's Quirky Take On BJP Mps' Nehru Bashing
Later, Kanimozhi also criticised Amit Shah accusing him of shifting the blame on somebody else and trying to talk about what happened many years ago.
Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi alleged that there was no constructive discussion about their replies in the Lok Sabha, which was the most important aspect, in which the government has completely failed.Also Read | PM Narendra Modi failed to answer questions, says Opposition
"He was only trying to shift the blame on somebody else and trying to talk about history and what happened many years ago. There was no constructive discussion or replies on what needs to be done and who will take responsibility for what happened," Kanimozhi said.What Shah and PM Modi said about Nehru?
During his Operation Sindoor address on Tuesday, Shah said a blunder by the Congress led to the creation of Pakistan and claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was the legacy of first prime minister Nehru.
"In 1948, our armed forces were at a decisive stage in Kashmir. Sardar Patel kept saying no, but (Jawaharlal) Nehru announced a unilateral ceasefire. If Pak-occupied Kashmir exists today, it is due to this unilateral ceasefire announced by Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru is responsible for this," the home minister had said.Also Read | Amit Shah learns history from a middleman-turned-politician': Pawan Khera
The next day, PM Modi also pointed the Congress government under Jawaharlal Nehru lost over 38,000 km of territory of Aksai Chin.
He slammed the Indus Waters Treaty agreement that the first prime minister signed with Pakistan as a "big blunder".
"Before asking why PoK has not been taken back yet, Congress must respond -- who let it go. India is still suffering the pain of mistakes committed by previous Congress governments, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru," Modi had said.
(With inputs from agencies)
