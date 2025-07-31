China Says Trade Talks With US In Sweden Deepened Mutual Trust
“The meeting sent a positive signal with the joint efforts by both sides,” the People's Daily said in a commentary credited to Zhong Sheng, a Chinese homonym for“Voice of China” that's often used to set out Beijing's foreign policy views.
The agreement to push for an extension of the pause on US reciprocal tariffs of 24% and Chinese countermeasures for 90 days is welcomed by all parties, it said.
Such“pragmatic” arrangements“not only help build mutual trust and advance overall negotiations, but once again demonstrate it's more efficient and less costly to resolve economic and trade disputes through dialogues and consultations,” according to the commentary.
Negotiators led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng wrapped their two-day meeting in Stockholm on Tuesday, the third round of talks in less than three months. While the Chinese side said the two nations agreed to extend an Aug. 12 deadline to resolve differences, US officials have said President Donald Trump will make the final call on maintaining the truce.
The vice premier on Tuesday urged the US to work with China to enhance consensus and reduce misunderstanding, adding the two sides share“extensive common interests” and a“broad space” for economic and trade cooperation, according to an earlier report by the Xinhua News Agency.
The People's Daily echoed the call in the commentary. China is focusing on expanding domestic demand as a strategy and making efforts to increase imports, with American companies as a“key beneficiary,” it said.
“Since the US is keen to expand exports to China, it should work to reduce unnecessary restrictions and foster a favorable environment for two-way business collaboration,” according to the article.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment