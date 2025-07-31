China Says Trade Talks With US In Sweden Deepened Mutual Trust

MENAFN - Live Mint) Trade talks between Chinese and US negotiators this week in Sweden have strengthened trust between the two sides and boosted confidence in resolving economic disputes via discussions, the Communist Party's official newspaper said.

“The meeting sent a positive signal with the joint efforts by both sides,” the People's Daily said in a commentary credited to Zhong Sheng, a Chinese homonym for“Voice of China” that's often used to set out Beijing's foreign policy views.

The agreement to push for an extension of the pause on US reciprocal tariffs of 24% and Chinese countermeasures for 90 days is welcomed by all parties, it said.

Such“pragmatic” arrangements“not only help build mutual trust and advance overall negotiations, but once again demonstrate it's more efficient and less costly to resolve economic and trade disputes through dialogues and consultations,” according to the commentary.

Negotiators led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng wrapped their two-day meeting in Stockholm on Tuesday, the third round of talks in less than three months. While the Chinese side said the two nations agreed to extend an Aug. 12 deadline to resolve differences, US officials have said President Donald Trump will make the final call on maintaining the truce.

The vice premier on Tuesday urged the US to work with China to enhance consensus and reduce misunderstanding, adding the two sides share“extensive common interests” and a“broad space” for economic and trade cooperation, according to an earlier report by the Xinhua News Agency.

The People's Daily echoed the call in the commentary. China is focusing on expanding domestic demand as a strategy and making efforts to increase imports, with American companies as a“key beneficiary,” it said.

“Since the US is keen to expand exports to China, it should work to reduce unnecessary restrictions and foster a favorable environment for two-way business collaboration,” according to the article.

